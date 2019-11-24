Log in
Ivd Medical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE COMPANY HAS BEEN ADDED AS A CONSTITUENT STOCK OF THE MSCI CHINA ALL SHARES SMALL CAP INDEX

11/24/2019 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IVD Medical Holding Limited

華檢醫療控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1931)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE COMPANY HAS BEEN ADDED AS A CONSTITUENT STOCK OF

THE MSCI CHINA ALL SHARES SMALL CAP INDEX

This announcement is made by IVD Medical Holding Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index, with effect after market close on 26 November 2019.

The Board believes that the Company's inclusion into the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index represents capital market's recognition of the Company's performance and value, which is expected to expand the shareholder base and increase the trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Company and enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital market.

By Order of the Board

IVD Medical Holding Limited

Ho Kuk Sing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Ho Kuk Sing, Mr. Leung King Sun and Mr. Lin Xianya, three non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Chen Xingang, Mr. Yang Zhaoxu and Mr. Chan Kwok King, Kingsley and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Lau Siu Ki, Mr. Zhong Renqian and Mr. Leung Ka Sing.

Disclaimer

Ivd Medical Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:07:07 UTC
