Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ivory Coast police clash with protesters over coronavirus test centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:26am EDT
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abidjan

Ivory Coast police on Monday clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing centre, afraid that people using the facility would spread the epidemic through their district.

More than 100 residents in Yopougon, a neighbourhood of the commercial capital Abidjan, started pulling apart the hanger-like structure on Sunday and built barricades out of burning tyres nearby.

A crowd returned on Monday, throwing rocks at police who dispersed it with tear gas.

"They want to kill us. We don't want this centre here," said protester Joel Blehi as he sheltered by a pharmacy after a gas canister was fired in his direction.

Police said the hostility arose from a misunderstanding that patients with COVID-19 would be treated at the centre.

"There's been a lack of communication. It's more like a testing centre for residents," police spokesman Charlemagne Bleu said.

The violence is the first sign of community resistance to the coronavirus response in Ivory Coast, where authorities have closed schools, places of worship and most shops and imposed a night-time curfew. The country has registered 261 confirmed cases and three deaths.

The centre is one of several being built in Abidjan for voluntary mass coronavirus testing, the health ministry said.

No protesters or police were harmed in the clashes, but four arrests were made, Bleu said.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Edward McAllister and John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aU.S. energy secretary hopeful Saudi, Russia to end oil row this week
RE
10:38aNATIONAL BANK OF POLAND : Information regarding the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council on 8 April 2020
PU
10:38aCOFFEE TALK : Full Service Coffee Now Available
PU
10:35aSOME CANADIAN FIRMS SEEING A 'SHARP' DECLINE IN DEMAND AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK : Bank of Canada survey
RE
10:33aSTORY : Ugandan start-ups part of the solution during COVID-19
PU
10:30aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Plummets in March
DJ
10:27aMastercard's Scandinavian e-pay deal in EU antitrust crosshairs
RE
10:26aIvory Coast police clash with protesters over coronavirus test centre
RE
10:25aSouth Africa's central bank sees up to -4% GDP over coronavirus fallout
RE
10:24aAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group