Ivy NextShares Announces Distributions

Ivy Investment Management Co. today announced a quarterly distribution
for the Ivy Focused Value NextShares exchange-traded managed
fund. The distribution schedule and amount is as follows:
|
Ivy Focused Value NextShares (IVFVC)
|
Ex-Date
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
Amount
|
June 13, 2019
|
|
|
June 14, 2019
|
|
|
June 17, 2019
|
|
|
$0.20 per share
The distribution is expected to be paid from net investment income
(regular interest and dividends). The final tax status of the
distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information,
which is based on estimates, and the final determination of such amount
will be made in early 2020 when the Fund can determine its earnings and
profits for the 2019 fiscal year.
Shares of NextShares funds are normally bought and sold in the secondary
market through a broker, and may not be individually purchased or
redeemed from the fund. In the secondary market, buyers and sellers
transact with each other, rather than with the fund. NextShares funds
issue and redeem shares only in specified creation unit quantities in
transactions by or through Authorized Participants. In such
transactions, a fund issues and redeems shares in exchange for the
basket of securities, other instruments and/or cash that the fund
specifies each business day. By transacting in kind, a NextShares fund
can lower its trading costs and enhance fund tax efficiency by avoiding
forced sales of securities to meet redemptions. Redemptions may be
effected partially or entirely in cash when in-kind delivery is not
practicable or deemed not in the best interests of shareholders. A
fund’s basket is not intended to be representative of the fund’s current
portfolio positions and may vary significantly from current positions.
As exchange-traded securities, NextShares can operate with low transfer
agency expenses by utilizing the same highly efficient share processing
system as used for exchange-listed stocks and ETFs.
Market trading prices of NextShares are linked to the fund’s
next-computed net asset value (NAV) and will vary from NAV by a
market-determined premium or discount, which may be zero. Buyers and
sellers of NextShares will not know the value of their purchases and
sales until after the fund’s NAV is determined at the end of the trading
day. Market trading prices may vary significantly from anticipated
levels. NextShares do not offer investors the opportunity to buy and
sell intraday based on current (versus end-of-day) determinations of
fund value. NextShares trade execution prices will fluctuate based on
changes in NAV. Although limit orders may be used to control trading
costs, they cannot be used to control or limit trade execution prices.
As a new type of fund, NextShares have a limited operating history and
may initially be available through a limited number of brokers. There
can be no guarantee that an active trading market for NextShares will
develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue unchanged.
Buying and selling NextShares may require payment of brokerage
commissions and expose transacting shareholders to other trading costs.
Frequent trading may detract from realized investment returns. The
return on a shareholder’s NextShares investment will be reduced if the
shareholder sells shares at a greater discount or narrower premium to
NAV than he or she acquired the shares.
Risk factors: The value of the Fund’s shares will change, and you
could lose money on your investment. An investment in the Fund is not a
bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Ivy Focused
Value NextShares: The value of a security believed by the Fund’s
manager to be undervalued may never reach what the manager believes to
be its full value, or such security’s value may decrease. Investing in
companies in anticipation of a catalyst carries the risk that certain of
such catalysts may not happen or the market may react differently than
expected to such catalysts, in which case the Fund may experience
losses. The securities of many companies may have significant exposure
to foreign markets as a result of the company’s operations, products or
services in those foreign markets. As a result, a company’s domicile
and/or the markets in which the company’s securities trade may not be
fully reflective of its sources of revenue. Such securities would be
subject to some of the same risks as an investment in foreign
securities, including the risk that political and economic events unique
to a country or region will adversely affect those markets in which the
company’s products or services are sold. These and other risks are more
fully described in the Fund’s prospectus.
NextShares™ is a trademark of NextShares Solutions LLC. All rights
reserved. Used with Permission. Ivy NextShares funds are managed by Ivy
Investment Management Company and are distributed by ALPS Distributors,
Inc.
ALPS Distributors, Inc., NextShares Solutions LLC, and Ivy Investment
Management Company or Ivy Distributors, Inc. (or their affiliates), are
all unaffiliated companies.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and future
distributions may be different. This or future distributions may also be
paid from net realized gains from portfolio investments, unrealized
gains, or in certain cases, a return of principal (non-taxable
distributions).
IVY INVESTMENTS® refers to the investment management and investment
advisory services offered by Ivy Investment Management Company, the
financial services offered by Ivy Distributors, Inc., a FINRA member
broker dealer and the distributor of IVY FUNDS® mutual funds and IVY
VARIABLE INSURANCE PORTFOLIOS℠, and the financial services offered by
their affiliates.
Before investing, investors should consider carefully the investment
objectives, risks, charges and expenses of an Ivy NextShares
exchange-traded managed fund. This and other important information is
contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be
obtained at www.ivyinvestments.com
or from a financial advisor. Read it carefully before investing.
