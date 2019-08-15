Ivy Plans to Delist Three ETMFs

Ivy Investment Management Company (IICO) announced today that the Board of Trustees of Ivy NextShares (the Trust) has approved delisting from The NASDAQ Stock Exchange (NASDAQ) and the subsequent liquidation of the three series of the Trust (collectively, the “Funds”), after determining the Funds do not have meaningful prospects for growth:

Ivy Focused Energy NextShares ($5.9 million in total assets at 6/30/19)

Ivy Focused Growth NextShares ($14 million in total assets at 6/30/19)

Ivy Focused Value NextShares ($9.1 million in total assets at 6/30/19)

Accordingly, effective the close of business on Sept. 6, 2019, the Funds no longer will accept creation unit purchase orders. The last day of secondary market trading on NASDAQ in the Funds’ shares is expected to be Sept. 9, 2019. Final redemptions will be executed on Sept. 9, 2019.

Each Fund will liquidate its assets, and final redemptions are expected to be processed, and cash is expected to be distributed pro rata to all remaining shareholders, on or about Sept. 20, 2019. Shareholders should contact their tax advisors to discuss the income tax consequences of a liquidation.

