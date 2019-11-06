Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iwatani Corporation : of America Acquires Advanced Specialty Gases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:01am EST

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iwatani Corporation of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Iwatani Corporation (8088: Tokyo Stock Exchange) announced on November 6 that it has acquired Advanced Specialty Gases, based in Reno, Nevada. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advanced Specialty Gases is a premier provider of a broad portfolio of specialty gases and services capable of serving customers globally and is well recognized for its exceptional commitment to its clients. The acquisition marks Iwatani's entry into the United States specialty gases market.

"Iwatani was a natural fit for our family to transition ownership to," said David Stein, owner and president of Advanced Specialty Gases. "Iwatani will continue to invest in the business to grow, expand its product offerings and bring enhanced value propositions to customers."

Advanced Specialty Gases serves a wide range of industries including electric utilities, semiconductor, mobility and chemicals among its largest segments. Products include specialty and rare gases as well as complex mixtures.

"Over the past 20 years, Advanced Specialty Gases has earned a solid reputation and built an exceptional business and talented team," said Joe Cappello, CEO of Iwatani Americas. "The business is a great platform for Iwatani to extend its global capabilities to serve customers in strong and growing markets and we are very pleased that Brian Hamilton, who has been an integral part of Advanced Specialty Gases since its inception, has been named General Manager and will lead the Team forward."

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwatani-corporation-of-america-acquires-advanced-specialty-gases-300952455.html

SOURCE Iwatani Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aNETCOMPANY A/S : - Financial calendar 2020
AQ
01:35aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
PU
01:35aBONE THERAPEUTICS : 06/11/2019 - Bone Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2019 and Provides Third Quarter 2019 Business Update
PU
01:35aONTEX : reports Q3 2019 results
PU
01:35aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
PU
01:35aSTS : publishes figures for the first nine months - Outlook for 2019 confirmed - Trend in third quarter in line with management expectations
EQ
01:35aHANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Re generates strong nine-month result and raises profit guidance for the full year
EQ
01:35aBOUYGUES : Alstom's contribution to bouygues' net profit in the first nine months of 2019
AQ
01:35aALD : Q3 & 9M 2019 Trading Update
EQ
01:35aELRINGKLINGER : confirms positive cash flow development in third quarter
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group