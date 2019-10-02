Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iyo Iwata Management : Says Airbnb Weighs up Direct Listing Over an Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:25am EDT

San Francisco based Airbnb Inc., the world’s largest online property listings marketplace is starting the process to launch the company on the public markets by 2020. Iyo Iwata Management researchers noted that the company was weighing up its options whether to have a direct listing or the traditional initial public offering.

In the last few years more technology start-up companies have chosen the traditional route of an IPO in order to raise funds through public markets, however some of the new generation technology firms have already gathered private funds in order to expand their business but still allow its employees and investors an easy exit strategy to cash out.

With a direct listing, it enables a company to lower the amount of capital they need to pay towards investment banks and underwriting fees. They will not be opting to issue new shares nor need to raise more capital, instead let the market decide a price for the company.

Notable companies such as Slack Technologies an American software company and Spotify Technology, a media-services provider both took the direct listing route.

“Choosing an IPO would mean that Airbnb would need to open its books to its investors, with a current private valuation of around $31 billion U.S. Dollars, it will be one of the most high profile listings set for next year”. commented Mr Hashi Seiichi, Research Director at Iyo Iwata Management.

Iyo Iwata Management noted that Airbnb officially announced in September that they were planning to go ahead with a public listing in 2020 submitted via a press release. There were no additional details specifying whether they intended to file for an Initial Public Offering or take a direct listing route.

With a robust financial position, the company boasted more than $1 billion U.S. Dollars in revenue with earnings being both positive in 2017 and 2018.

The company still has major hurdles to solve such as outstanding regulatory issues that have arisen in its biggest markets such as cities like Paris and New York where the business model of short term rentals is facing scrutiny.

About Iyo Iwata Management - Since founded in 2013, Iyo Iwata Management has dependably provided successful wealth management solutions to both individual and corporate customers. For more information, please visit us at: www.ii-management.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : EcoCash Approaches High Court
AQ
06:05aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director #
PU
06:05aANCOM BHD : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
06:05aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finland Acquires Hög Agency
PU
06:05aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019 (180KB, PDF)
PU
06:05aMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
PU
06:05aXAI OCTAGON FLOATING RATE & ALTERNATIVE INCOME TERM TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aANVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aATMOS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group