Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Izana Bioscience tests rheumatoid arthritis drug in COVID-19 patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 07:12pm EDT

UK-based biopharma company Izana Bioscience said it was testing its antibody therapy namilumab for the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 at the Humanitas Research Hospitals in Bergamo and Milan in Italy.

Namilumab is a monoclonal antibody therapy currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

It targets a white cell growth factor called GM-CSF, which has been found in higher levels in COVID-19 patients, according to recent data from China, Izana Bioscience said. Early intervention could therefore be beneficial for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Chief executive and co-founder Someit Sidhu said: "The role of GM-CSF in immune-mediated diseases is backed by a strong body of evidence and our growing understanding of COVID-19.

"Evidence suggests that anti GM-CSF therapy has the potential to change the way patients' immune systems respond to the virus, and therefore to reduce dangerous inflammation and support recovery."

The compassionate use programme is led by Professor Carlo Selmi, Izana said, while research services are being provided by Ergomed. Japan's Takeda has a strategic equity stake in Izana.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26pEEAA EXHIBITION AND EVENT ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRAL : ENEWS – EEAA news including important COVID-19 Go...
PU
07:16pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Scammers targeting superannuation in COVID-19 crisis
PU
07:12pIzana Bioscience tests rheumatoid arthritis drug in COVID-19 patients
RE
07:11pNAGAMBIE RESOURCES : Racecourse and Nagambie Mine West Gold Targets
PU
07:10pUK consumer confidence suffers record fall over coronavirus - GfK
RE
07:00pWall Street looks for light at end of tunnel, sees risk stocks will re-test lows
RE
06:56pDEVEX RESOURCES : NSW Government Co-Funding for Junee
PU
06:51pOil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook
RE
06:36pFMA issues warning to Tiger Brokers and six firms for anti-money laundering breaches
PU
06:11pBoeing extends Washington state production shutdown indefinitely
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2SILVER : EXCLUSIVE: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Solid chip sales unlikely to cushion Samsung's virus-hit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group