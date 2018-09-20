J Balvin Leads Latin Grammy® Nominations with Eight, Followed by Rosalía with Five; El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, and Producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres Garnered Four Nominations Each

The Latin Recording Academy® has announced the
nominees for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®,
the preeminent international honor for excellence in Latin music and the
only peer-presented Latin music accolade. The nominees include a diverse
group of established artists and newcomers. Leading the list is J
Balvin with eight nominations, followed by Rosalía
with five. In addition to the top nominees, several artists and
producers received four nominations each, including El David Aguilar,
Jorge Drexler, Kany García, and Natalia Lafourcade, along with producers
Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres.
"This year’s nominees are a testament to our members’ commitment to
excellence and novelty in Latin music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr.,
President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "The Latin Recording
Academy received an unprecedented all-time record number of entries for
the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, resulting in a diversified group of
talented artists, producers, and songwriters. The members of The Latin
Recording Academy continue to acknowledge emerging talent, risk takers,
creative innovators, and respected artists that allow Latin music to be
discovered, explored and enjoyed, just as it has been for the past
century."
The Album Of The Year list is composed of a diverse group of established
and new artists, genres, and eclectic collaborations, such as Pablo
Alborán (Prometo), J Balvin (Vibras), Chico Buarque (Caravanas),
Jorge Drexler (Salvavidas de Hielo), El David Aguilar (Siguiente),
Kany García (Soy Yo), Natalia Lafourcade (Musas, Un Homenaje
Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, vol. 2), Luis
Miguel (¡México Por Siempre!), Monsieur Periné (Encanto
Tropical), and Rozalén (Cuando El Río Suena...).
The Latin GRAMMY Awards are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy's
international membership body of music makers, who represent all genres
and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters,
musicians, producers, and mixing and studio engineers. The 2018 nominees
were selected from nearly 14,000 submissions across 49 categories during
the eligibility period (June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018).
Voting members will begin the final round of online voting on September
28, 2018. Winners will be revealed on November 15, 2018, during the 19th
Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies in Las
Vegas. The telecast will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena
on the Univision Network from 8–11 p.m. ET (5–8 p.m. PT).
Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 49 categories.
They feature an array of musical genres, as well as some of the most
prominent names and brightest newcomers in Latin music. For the complete
list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.
Album Of The Year
Prometo
– Pablo Alborán
Vibras – J Balvin
Caravanas –
Chico Buarque
Salvavidas De Hielo – Jorge Drexler
Siguiente
– El David Aguilar
Soy Yo – Kany García
Musas
(Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos),
Vol. 2 – Natalia Lafourcade
¡México Por Siempre! – Luis
Miguel
Encanto Tropical – Monsieur Periné
Cuando El
Río Suena... – Rozalén
Record Of The Year
No Vaya A
Ser – Pablo Alborán
É Fake (Homem Barato) – Anaadi
Mi
Gente – J Balvin with Willy William
Internacionales –
Bomba Estéreo
Telefonía – Jorge Drexler
Para Siempre –
Kany García
X – Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Danza De
Gardenias – Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos
Bailar
Contigo – Monsieur Periné
Malamente – Rosalía
Song Of The Year - A Songwriter's
Award
Antes De Ti – Manú Jalil and Mon Laferte,
songwriters (Mon Laferte)
Bailar Contigo – Monsieur Periné,
songwriters (Monsieur Periné)
Danza De Gardenias – David
Aguilar Dorantes and Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Natalia Lafourcade
Featuring Los Macorinos)
Embrujo – El David Aguilar,
songwriter (El David Aguilar)
La Puerta Violeta – Rozalén,
songwriter (Rozalén)
Malamente – Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo
Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)
Para Siempre –
Kany García, songwriter (Kany García)
Robarte Un Beso –
Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra,
songwriters (Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra)
Telefonía –
Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
Tu Vida Mi Vida –
Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)
Best New Artist
Ángela Aguilar
Anaadi
El
David Aguilar
Alex Ferreira
Karol G
Los Petitfellas
Nana
Mendoza
Christian Nodal
Claudia Prieto
Benjamín Walker
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
Ser
– Axel
Camino Fuego Y Libertad – Pablo López
Cuerpo
Y Alma – Beatriz Luengo
F.A.M.E. – Maluma
Miradas
– Nana Mendoza
Best Urban Fusion / Performance
Mi
Gente – J Balvin with Willy William Featuring Beyoncé
Internacionales
– Bomba Estéreo
Yo Contra Ti – Daddy Yankee Featuring
Orquesta Sinfónica De Puerto Rico
Sua Cara – Major Lazer
Featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar
Malamente – Rosalía
Best Alternative Music Album
Claroscura
– Aterciopelados
Puñal – Dante Spinetta
Fuerza Arará
– Telmary
Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar – Vetusta Morla
Aztlan
– Zoé
Best Regional Song - A
Songwriter's Award
Arránquense Muchachos – Domingo Leiva
Delgado, songwriter (Pedro Fernández)
Ayúdame A Olvidarte
– Gabriel Flores and Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (La Explosiva Banda De
Maza)
Corrido De Juanito – Edén Muñoz,
songwriter (Calibre 50)
El Sueño Americano –
Salvador Hurtado, songwriter (La Energía Norteña)
Probablemente
– Christian Nodal, songwriter (Christian Nodal)
Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album
Mano
Que Zuera – João Bosco
Caravanas – Chico
Buarque
Edu, Dori E Marcos – Edu Lobo,
Dori Caymmi e Marcos Valle
Campos Neutrais – Vitor
Ramil
Deus É Mulher – Elza Soares
For more information and the latest news, please visit the official

The media credentialing process to cover the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY
Awards is open. Please visit www.latingrammy.com/en/press.
The deadline to apply is October 3, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
