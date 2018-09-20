J Balvin Leads Latin Grammy® Nominations with Eight, Followed by Rosalía with Five; El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, and Producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres Garnered Four Nominations Each

Pablo Alborán (Prometo), J Balvin (Vibras), Chico Buarque (Caravanas), Jorge Drexler (Salvavidas De Hielo), El David Aguilar (Siguiente), Kany García (Soy Yo), Natalia Lafourcade (Musas, Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, vol. 2), Luis Miguel (¡México Por Siempre!), Monsieur Periné (Encanto Tropical), Rozalén (Cuando El Río Suena...) vie for Album Of The Year

The Latin Recording Academy® has announced the nominees for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, the preeminent international honor for excellence in Latin music and the only peer-presented Latin music accolade. The nominees include a diverse group of established artists and newcomers. Leading the list is J Balvin with eight nominations, followed by Rosalía with five. In addition to the top nominees, several artists and producers received four nominations each, including El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany García, and Natalia Lafourcade, along with producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres.

"This year’s nominees are a testament to our members’ commitment to excellence and novelty in Latin music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "The Latin Recording Academy received an unprecedented all-time record number of entries for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, resulting in a diversified group of talented artists, producers, and songwriters. The members of The Latin Recording Academy continue to acknowledge emerging talent, risk takers, creative innovators, and respected artists that allow Latin music to be discovered, explored and enjoyed, just as it has been for the past century."

The Album Of The Year list is composed of a diverse group of established and new artists, genres, and eclectic collaborations, such as Pablo Alborán (Prometo), J Balvin (Vibras), Chico Buarque (Caravanas), Jorge Drexler (Salvavidas de Hielo), El David Aguilar (Siguiente), Kany García (Soy Yo), Natalia Lafourcade (Musas, Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, vol. 2), Luis Miguel (¡México Por Siempre!), Monsieur Periné (Encanto Tropical), and Rozalén (Cuando El Río Suena...).

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy's international membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and mixing and studio engineers. The 2018 nominees were selected from nearly 14,000 submissions across 49 categories during the eligibility period (June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018).

Voting members will begin the final round of online voting on September 28, 2018. Winners will be revealed on November 15, 2018, during the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies in Las Vegas. The telecast will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Univision Network from 8–11 p.m. ET (5–8 p.m. PT).

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 49 categories. They feature an array of musical genres, as well as some of the most prominent names and brightest newcomers in Latin music. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Album Of The Year

Prometo – Pablo Alborán

Vibras – J Balvin

Caravanas – Chico Buarque

Salvavidas De Hielo – Jorge Drexler

Siguiente – El David Aguilar

Soy Yo – Kany García

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 – Natalia Lafourcade

¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel

Encanto Tropical – Monsieur Periné

Cuando El Río Suena... – Rozalén

Record Of The Year

No Vaya A Ser – Pablo Alborán

É Fake (Homem Barato) – Anaadi

Mi Gente – J Balvin with Willy William

Internacionales – Bomba Estéreo

Telefonía – Jorge Drexler

Para Siempre – Kany García

X – Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Danza De Gardenias – Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos

Bailar Contigo – Monsieur Periné

Malamente – Rosalía

Song Of The Year - A Songwriter's Award

Antes De Ti – Manú Jalil and Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte)

Bailar Contigo – Monsieur Periné, songwriters (Monsieur Periné)

Danza De Gardenias – David Aguilar Dorantes and Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos)

Embrujo – El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)

La Puerta Violeta – Rozalén, songwriter (Rozalén)

Malamente – Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

Para Siempre – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García)

Robarte Un Beso – Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra)

Telefonía – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

Tu Vida Mi Vida – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

Best New Artist

Ángela Aguilar

Anaadi

El David Aguilar

Alex Ferreira

Karol G

Los Petitfellas

Nana Mendoza

Christian Nodal

Claudia Prieto

Benjamín Walker

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Ser – Axel

Camino Fuego Y Libertad – Pablo López

Cuerpo Y Alma – Beatriz Luengo

F.A.M.E. – Maluma

Miradas – Nana Mendoza

Best Urban Fusion / Performance

Mi Gente – J Balvin with Willy William Featuring Beyoncé

Internacionales – Bomba Estéreo

Yo Contra Ti – Daddy Yankee Featuring Orquesta Sinfónica De Puerto Rico

Sua Cara – Major Lazer Featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar

Malamente – Rosalía

Best Alternative Music Album

Claroscura – Aterciopelados

Puñal – Dante Spinetta

Fuerza Arará – Telmary

Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar – Vetusta Morla

Aztlan – Zoé

Best Regional Song - A Songwriter's Award

Arránquense Muchachos – Domingo Leiva Delgado, songwriter (Pedro Fernández)

Ayúdame A Olvidarte – Gabriel Flores and Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (La Explosiva Banda De Maza)

Corrido De Juanito – Edén Muñoz, songwriter (Calibre 50)

El Sueño Americano – Salvador Hurtado, songwriter (La Energía Norteña)

Probablemente – Christian Nodal, songwriter (Christian Nodal)

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album

Mano Que Zuera – João Bosco

Caravanas – Chico Buarque

Edu, Dori E Marcos – Edu Lobo, Dori Caymmi e Marcos Valle

Campos Neutrais – Vitor Ramil

Deus É Mulher – Elza Soares

The media credentialing process to cover the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards is open. Please visit www.latingrammy.com/en/press. The deadline to apply is October 3, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

