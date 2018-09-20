Log in
J Balvin Leads Latin Grammy® Nominations with Eight, Followed by Rosalía with Five; El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, and Producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres Garnered Four Nominations Each

09/20/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Pablo Alborán (Prometo), J Balvin (Vibras), Chico Buarque (Caravanas), Jorge Drexler (Salvavidas De Hielo), El David Aguilar (Siguiente), Kany García (Soy Yo), Natalia Lafourcade (Musas, Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, vol. 2), Luis Miguel (¡México Por Siempre!), Monsieur Periné (Encanto Tropical), Rozalén (Cuando El Río Suena...) vie for Album Of The Year

The Latin Recording Academy® has announced the nominees for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, the preeminent international honor for excellence in Latin music and the only peer-presented Latin music accolade. The nominees include a diverse group of established artists and newcomers. Leading the list is J Balvin with eight nominations, followed by Rosalía with five. In addition to the top nominees, several artists and producers received four nominations each, including El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany García, and Natalia Lafourcade, along with producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres.

"This year’s nominees are a testament to our members’ commitment to excellence and novelty in Latin music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "The Latin Recording Academy received an unprecedented all-time record number of entries for the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, resulting in a diversified group of talented artists, producers, and songwriters. The members of The Latin Recording Academy continue to acknowledge emerging talent, risk takers, creative innovators, and respected artists that allow Latin music to be discovered, explored and enjoyed, just as it has been for the past century."

The Album Of The Year list is composed of a diverse group of established and new artists, genres, and eclectic collaborations, such as Pablo Alborán (Prometo), J Balvin (Vibras), Chico Buarque (Caravanas), Jorge Drexler (Salvavidas de Hielo), El David Aguilar (Siguiente), Kany García (Soy Yo), Natalia Lafourcade (Musas, Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, vol. 2), Luis Miguel (¡México Por Siempre!), Monsieur Periné (Encanto Tropical), and Rozalén (Cuando El Río Suena...).

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy's international membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and mixing and studio engineers. The 2018 nominees were selected from nearly 14,000 submissions across 49 categories during the eligibility period (June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018).

Voting members will begin the final round of online voting on September 28, 2018. Winners will be revealed on November 15, 2018, during the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies in Las Vegas. The telecast will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Univision Network from 8–11 p.m. ET (5–8 p.m. PT).

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 49 categories. They feature an array of musical genres, as well as some of the most prominent names and brightest newcomers in Latin music. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Album Of The Year
Prometo – Pablo Alborán
Vibras – J Balvin
Caravanas – Chico Buarque
Salvavidas De Hielo – Jorge Drexler
Siguiente – El David Aguilar
Soy Yo – Kany García
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 – Natalia Lafourcade
¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel
Encanto Tropical – Monsieur Periné
Cuando El Río Suena... – Rozalén

Record Of The Year
No Vaya A Ser – Pablo Alborán
É Fake (Homem Barato) – Anaadi
Mi Gente – J Balvin with Willy William
Internacionales – Bomba Estéreo
Telefonía – Jorge Drexler
Para Siempre – Kany García
X – Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Danza De Gardenias – Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos
Bailar Contigo – Monsieur Periné
Malamente – Rosalía

Song Of The Year - A Songwriter's Award
Antes De Ti – Manú Jalil and Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte)
Bailar Contigo – Monsieur Periné, songwriters (Monsieur Periné)
Danza De Gardenias – David Aguilar Dorantes and Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos)
Embrujo – El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)
La Puerta Violeta – Rozalén, songwriter (Rozalén)
Malamente – Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)
Para Siempre – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García)
Robarte Un Beso – Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra)
Telefonía – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
Tu Vida Mi Vida – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

Best New Artist
Ángela Aguilar
Anaadi
El David Aguilar
Alex Ferreira
Karol G
Los Petitfellas
Nana Mendoza
Christian Nodal
Claudia Prieto
Benjamín Walker

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
Ser – Axel
Camino Fuego Y Libertad – Pablo López
Cuerpo Y Alma – Beatriz Luengo
F.A.M.E. – Maluma
Miradas – Nana Mendoza

Best Urban Fusion / Performance
Mi Gente – J Balvin with Willy William Featuring Beyoncé
Internacionales – Bomba Estéreo
Yo Contra Ti – Daddy Yankee Featuring Orquesta Sinfónica De Puerto Rico
Sua Cara – Major Lazer Featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar
Malamente – Rosalía

Best Alternative Music Album
Claroscura – Aterciopelados
Puñal – Dante Spinetta
Fuerza Arará – Telmary
Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar – Vetusta Morla
Aztlan – Zoé

Best Regional Song - A Songwriter's Award
Arránquense Muchachos – Domingo Leiva Delgado, songwriter (Pedro Fernández)
Ayúdame A Olvidarte – Gabriel Flores and Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (La Explosiva Banda De Maza)
Corrido De Juanito – Edén Muñoz, songwriter (Calibre 50)
El Sueño Americano – Salvador Hurtado, songwriter (La Energía Norteña)
Probablemente – Christian Nodal, songwriter (Christian Nodal)

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album
Mano Que Zuera – João Bosco
Caravanas – Chico Buarque
Edu, Dori E Marcos – Edu Lobo, Dori Caymmi e Marcos Valle
Campos Neutrais – Vitor Ramil
Deus É Mulher – Elza Soares

Disclaimer: This release has been prepared with label copy information and recordings provided by labels and Academy members. There may still be minor adjustments when The Latin Academy reviews evidence of need for changes, corrections, or modifications.

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs). Use #LatinGRAMMY on your favorite social media platform.

The media credentialing process to cover the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards is open. Please visit www.latingrammy.com/en/press. The deadline to apply is October 3, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization and comprises Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow us at: TwitterFacebook, Instagram, Vine, Periscope, YouTube, Pinterest and Google+.


© Business Wire 2018
