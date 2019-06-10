Log in
J.J. Keller Publishes Timely Top 10 HVUT Filing Tips

06/10/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

NEENAH, Wis., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help motor carriers comply with stringent IRS requirements, J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. — a trusted industry leader with over a decade of invaluable e-filing experience — has published an infographic of top 10 tips for filing your 2290 form online, called “Top 10 HVUT Filing Tips.”

J.J. Keller also offers personalized e-filing assistance via 2290online.com. This intuitive website — accountable for over 500,000 filings since its 2009 inception — provides step-by-step guidance for filing your HVUT form 2290 online, eliminating the need for tedious trial and error that could cost your company thousands. It even maintains a record of your previous filings so you don’t have to re-enter your VIN numbers year after year!

Don’t wait — file now, with confidence, at 2290online.com before the August 31st deadline.

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. is the most respected name in safety and regulatory compliance. Since its beginning as a one-man consulting firm in 1953, the company has grown to over 1,400 associates serving more than 600,000 customers — including over 90% of the Fortune 1000® companies. The company’s subject-matter expertise spans nearly 1,500 topics, and its diverse solutions include ELogs and mobile technology; training via online courses, streaming video or DVD; online management tools; managed services; consulting services; online and print publications; forms and supplies.

Transportation professionals rely on J. J. Keller’s in-house expertise and wide selection of products and services to reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance, performance management, and operational efficiency. For more information, visit JJKeller.com.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/107ece64-d07b-4e47-9d82-75561d03d325

For more information, contact:

Becca Brown
J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
1-920-967-7050
Rbrown@jjkeller.com

Primary Logo

Top 10 HVUT Filing Tips

You're subject to heavy vehicle use tax (HVUT) if you're registering a vehicle in your name, you're using the vehicle on a public roadway and the vehicle has a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. can help you comply with the IRS requirements. Visit 2290online.com to learn more.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
