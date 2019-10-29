Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

J&J says new tests find no asbestos in same baby powder bottle that sparked recall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 06:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that 15 new tests found no asbestos in a bottle of baby powder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos, a finding the agency stands by.

The tests are the latest effort by J&J to prove the safety of its widely used consumer product after a test by the FDA prompted J&J to undertake a nationwide recall of one lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder.

FDA officials, in an interview with Reuters, said the agency continues to support the company's voluntary recall.

“They would say the product is free of asbestos based on their testing, and we would say the opposite for that sample,” said Steve Musser, deputy director for scientific operations in the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Nutrition.

Earlier this month, J&J recalled around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

"Rigorous and third-party testing confirms there is no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder. We stand by the safety of our product," J&J said in a statement. The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on the FDA standing by its test result.

The different test outcomes could have resulted from the fact that contaminants are not uniformly dispersed throughout talc and there is no standard test for asbestos in talc, FDA officials said.

The voluntary recall was limited to one lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder produced and shipped in the United States in 2018, the company said at the time.

That move marked the first time the company recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time U.S. regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in the product. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

J&J will not reverse the recall of those 22-ounce containers, but its baby powder remains available to consumers in stores, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The recall had been the latest blow to the more than 130-year-old U.S. healthcare conglomerate that is facing thousands of lawsuits over a variety of products, including baby powder, opioids, medical devices and the antipsychotic Risperdal.

J&J faces more than 15,000 lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, caused their cancer.

(This story corrects spelling of powder in headline)

(Additional reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru and Chad Terhune in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown and Bill Berkrot)

By Carl O'Donnell and Lisa Girion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29pAT&T reveals date HBO Max will take on Disney, Netflix
RE
06:27pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Exports from Latin America and the Caribbean Will Fall 2.0% in 2019 Due to the Complex International Context
PU
06:26pRoyal Mail offers to hold talks with CWU if union removes strike threat
RE
06:20pJ&J says new tests find no asbestos in same baby powder bottle that sparked recall
RE
06:14pTucker favoured candidate of Javid and Johnson to be next governor of BoE - ITV reporter
RE
06:07pWhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
RE
06:07pU.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut
RE
06:02pGM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge
RE
05:59pCHINA TO EASE FOREIGN INVESTMENTS CURBS, WON'T FORCE TECH TRANSFERS : vice minister
RE
05:57pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : October 29, 2019 - CMC Muratori Cementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop., CMC MuratoriCementisti CMC Di Ravenna SOC. Coop. A.R.L. Maputo Branch and CMC Africa, and CMC Africa Austral, LDA v. Republic of Mozambique (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/23) Award (October 24, 2018)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group