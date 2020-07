July 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday regulations proposed by the Internal Revenue Service might limit the tax deductibility of payments under the agreement to settle opioid litigation.

The financial impact of these regulations may be material to its results in the period in which they are finalized which could be later in fiscal 2020, J&J said in a filing.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)