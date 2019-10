The company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summi, it said in a statement, adding that the settlement removes it from the federal trial.

J&J will also reimburse $5 million of the counties' legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial, it added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)