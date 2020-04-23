Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 07:52pm EDT

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc to use its manufacturing facilities to help in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said the deal was the first in a series of prospective global partnerships to accelerate manufacturing of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate, even before it has a signal that it works.

J&J plans to start human testing by September, with an eye on having it ready under an emergency use authorization in early 2021, far quicker than the typical 18-month period that it takes for vaccines to be tested, approved and then manufactured.

Under the deal, valued at about $135 million, Emergent said it would provide drug substance manufacturing services and was reserving large-scale manufacturing capacity.

J&J and the U.S. government are investing $1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity for the experimental vaccine candidate to stop the virus that has killed nearly 185,000 people around the globe.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43pWTO report says 80 countries limiting exports of face masks, other goods
RE
08:41pU.S.'S MNUCHIN CONSIDERS LENDING PROGRAM FOR STRUGGLING OIL COMPANIES : Bloomberg News
RE
08:28pSunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says
RE
08:19pBOEING PLANS TO CUT 787 DREAMLINER OUTPUT, JOBS : Bloomberg News
RE
08:18pU.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation
RE
08:14pGlobal economic contraction to be steepest on record, recovery U-shaped
RE
08:09pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.50 pct
RE
08:07pAsian stocks poised to rise after Wall Street gains slip away
RE
08:06pGoldman CEO Solomon faces pay scrub after ISS urges vote 'against'
RE
08:06pUK business lobby wants easier terms for government-backed loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group