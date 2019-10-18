Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

J&J to recall single lot of baby powder as FDA finds traces of asbestos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it would recall a single lot of its baby powder in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

The recall is limited to one lot of Johnson's Baby Powder produced and shipped in the United States in 2018, the company said.

The company's shares fell 2% to $133.01 in premarket trade.

J&J also said it has started an investigation and is working with health regulators to determine the integrity of the tested sample as well as the validity of test results.

The FDA test indicated the presence of no greater than 0.00002% of chrysotile asbestos in the tested sample, the company said.

The company's consumer unit said it was too early to confirm whether cross-contamination of the sample had caused a false positive, whether it was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment.

It also added it could not confirm whether the product was authentic or counterfeit.

J&J faces around thousands of lawsuits related to products containing talc. The company has repeatedly said that its talc products are safe, and that decades of studies have shown them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause cancer.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aWall Street tracks flat open as earnings counter China data gloom
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aTurkey's forex reserves an Achilles heel if sanctions were to deepen
RE
09:12aBritain will lose out from exiting single market - Merkel
RE
09:10aMANUFACTURERS TO CONGRESS : Ratify USMCA Now
PU
09:10aANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, June 2019
PU
09:08aItaly's economy probably remained stagnant in third quarter - Bank of Italy
RE
09:04aJ&J to recall single lot of baby powder as FDA finds traces of asbestos
RE
09:00aGraphic - Deficit feeds lead's rally, but surplus on the horizon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group