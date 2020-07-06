J&K Jammu & Kashmir Bank : Bank opens 3 ATMs in Srinagar

In a move to help provide convenience to general public during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, J&K Bank threw open three Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Srinagar. The opening of the ATMs shall facilitate easy access to cash and other banking services besides helping thin out the rush in branches to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Zonal Head Kashmir (Central I) Syed Rais Maqbool inaugurated the ATMs installed in Nirman Complex at Bhagaat, Dadikadal and Mallabagh areas of the city in presence of Cluster Heads Farhat Abbas and Shabir Ahmad while maintaining the social distancing norms.

'During these times when the entire world is grappling with a serious pandemic and social distancing is mandatory, it becomes imperative to take initiatives that put safety of the people first before anything else. It is with this view that the bank has thrown open three ATMs at few important locations in the city that shall not only provide easy access to cash but also alleviate the rush in branches and help protect our valued customers', the Zonal Head said after inaugurating the ATMs.

Pertinently, the locals and members of the trade and business fraternity present on the occasion welcomed the move and thanked the management for the gesture.