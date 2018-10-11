J. Lohr Reaches Decade Milestone with Nationwide Touching Lives Program in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is proud to announce the 10-year anniversary
of its nationwide Touching Lives campaign, which has made a
measurable difference in many lives by providing more than 6,500
mammograms for women in need. J. Lohr donates $3 from the sale of each
bottle of its limited-release J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet
Sauvignon to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF). This
thriving partnership supports NBCF’s efforts to raise breast cancer
awareness through early detection services, such as mammograms, and
Patient Navigation programs that help guide women through healthcare
barriers to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and support.
Touching Lives was conceived when the Lohr family lost Carol
Waldorf Lohr, who was Jerry’s wife and Steve, Cynthia, and Lawrence’s
mother, in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer. Carol is the
namesake for Carol’s Vineyard, a 35-acre certified sustainable estate
vineyard in St. Helena, Napa Valley, from which the acclaimed Carol’s
Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted.
“Our deeply personal family story has galvanized many of our
distributors, accounts and consumers across the nation, of their own
accord, to take a proactive role in championing breast cancer awareness
with the resources available in our Touching Lives toolkit,” said
Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and trade and brand advocate with J. Lohr.
“Though October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the momentum
of this year-round program benefits all participants and, most
importantly, the one out of every eight women who will receive a breast
cancer diagnosis over the course of her lifetime.”
J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is commemorating this 10-year milestone by
taking the stage in the heart of the Carol’s Vineyard local community by
supporting the 8th annual Napa Valley Film Festival, taking place
November 7-11, 2018. The 2014 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet
Sauvignon will be featured with additional small-lot wines from the J.
Lohr Vineyard Series in the Patron Circle Dinner on November 8 and will
be poured at festival events throughout the weekend. The 2014 vintage
expresses savory coffee with red and blue fruit elements wrapped in a
barrel signature of hazelnut and cocoa powder. Firm and angular in
structure, this blend of 79% Cabernet Sauvignon and 21% Petit Verdot
from Carol’s eponymous site has the power and finesse to age gracefully
over the next fifteen years.
“We are proud to partner with the Lohr family,” said NBCF President &
Chief Operating Officer Kevin Hail. “They have been an extremely
dedicated partner that has made a significant and tangible impact in the
lives of thousands of women over the past 10 years. Through the
commitment of companies like J. Lohr, NBCF is able to greatly expand its
support of the health and wellness of individuals and communities across
the country.”
To learn more about Touching Lives, visit www.jlohr.com/touchinglives.
To make a donation, please go to www.nbcf.org.
About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Founded more than four decades ago by Jerry Lohr and still family owned
and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines crafts a full line of
internationally recognized wines from 4,000 acres of certified
sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County’s Arroyo Seco and Santa
Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in the Napa
Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles, J. Lohr Vineyards &
Wines produces five tiers of award-winning releases: J. Lohr Estates, J.
Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Gesture, and
J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The J. Lohr Wine Centers in Paso
Robles and San Jose welcome visitors daily, and the company’s online
home is JLohr.com.
About National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.®
Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the
world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by
providing early detection, education and support services to those
affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest
4-star rating for thirteen years, NBCF provides support through their National
Mammography Program, Patient
Navigation, Beyond
The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more
information, please visit www.nbcf.org.
