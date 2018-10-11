Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J. Lohr Reaches Decade Milestone with Nationwide Touching Lives Program in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is proud to announce the 10-year anniversary of its nationwide Touching Lives campaign, which has made a measurable difference in many lives by providing more than 6,500 mammograms for women in need. J. Lohr donates $3 from the sale of each bottle of its limited-release J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF). This thriving partnership supports NBCF’s efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through early detection services, such as mammograms, and Patient Navigation programs that help guide women through healthcare barriers to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and support.

Touching Lives was conceived when the Lohr family lost Carol Waldorf Lohr, who was Jerry’s wife and Steve, Cynthia, and Lawrence’s mother, in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer. Carol is the namesake for Carol’s Vineyard, a 35-acre certified sustainable estate vineyard in St. Helena, Napa Valley, from which the acclaimed Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted.

“Our deeply personal family story has galvanized many of our distributors, accounts and consumers across the nation, of their own accord, to take a proactive role in championing breast cancer awareness with the resources available in our Touching Lives toolkit,” said Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and trade and brand advocate with J. Lohr. “Though October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the momentum of this year-round program benefits all participants and, most importantly, the one out of every eight women who will receive a breast cancer diagnosis over the course of her lifetime.”

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is commemorating this 10-year milestone by taking the stage in the heart of the Carol’s Vineyard local community by supporting the 8th annual Napa Valley Film Festival, taking place November 7-11, 2018. The 2014 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon will be featured with additional small-lot wines from the J. Lohr Vineyard Series in the Patron Circle Dinner on November 8 and will be poured at festival events throughout the weekend. The 2014 vintage expresses savory coffee with red and blue fruit elements wrapped in a barrel signature of hazelnut and cocoa powder. Firm and angular in structure, this blend of 79% Cabernet Sauvignon and 21% Petit Verdot from Carol’s eponymous site has the power and finesse to age gracefully over the next fifteen years.

“We are proud to partner with the Lohr family,” said NBCF President & Chief Operating Officer Kevin Hail. “They have been an extremely dedicated partner that has made a significant and tangible impact in the lives of thousands of women over the past 10 years. Through the commitment of companies like J. Lohr, NBCF is able to greatly expand its support of the health and wellness of individuals and communities across the country.”

To learn more about Touching Lives, visit www.jlohr.com/touchinglives. To make a donation, please go to www.nbcf.org.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded more than four decades ago by Jerry Lohr and still family owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines crafts a full line of internationally recognized wines from 4,000 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County’s Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in the Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines produces five tiers of award-winning releases: J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Gesture, and J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The J. Lohr Wine Centers in Paso Robles and San Jose welcome visitors daily, and the company’s online home is JLohr.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for thirteen years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography ProgramPatient NavigationBeyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LT : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:58pAT&T : Providing Relief to Customers Affected by Hurricane Michael
PU
09:57pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
GL
09:55pKaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SFIX
GL
09:52pCanada to impose steel safeguards after U.S. tariffs
RE
09:52pNSS Labs Announces 2018 Breach Detection Systems Group Test Results
GL
09:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)
BU
09:48pProtempo appointed as Sphero's exclusive global refurbishing & reverse logistics partner
PR
09:48pYEXT : Harness Location-Based Marketing at ONWARD18
PU
09:47pALLIANCE MINING : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.