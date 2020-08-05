Log in
J-POWER USA starts development of new solar project

08/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd. ("J-POWER USA"), Solar Plus Development, Inc. ("SPDI"), a subsidiary of Plus Renewable Technologies Limited ("Plus"),  Avondale Solar, LLC ("Avondale") and AP Solar Holdings, LLC ("AP Solar"), a joint venture company between Plus and Avondale, have agreed to jointly develop Charger Solar, a 400 MWac solar project located in Refugio County, TX.

Texas consistently rates as one of the best solar resources in the country in addition to its rapidly growing economy.  As old coal plants come offline, the customers and municipalities increasingly want to replace it with clean renewable energy.  This project is strategically situated, equal distance to San Antonio and Houston, both high energy demand cities.  Charger Solar is well positioned to provide clean and accessible energy to the local communities.

J-POWER USA and its affiliate companies now have interests in 12 U.S. power generating facilities, totaling approximately 6,500 MW.  "We strive to minimize our carbon footprint by finding innovative clean energy solutions." stated Mark Condon, President and CEO of J-POWER USA. "This joint venture represents an expansion of our relationship with AP Solar which follows our partnership to develop Red Tailed Hawk, a 350 MWac solar project located in Wharton County, TX."  Condon continued.

Trevor Nash, CEO of AP Solar, said "We are very pleased to be working with J-POWER USA on the development of the Charger Solar project, in addition to the Red Tailed Hawk Solar project, which will be optimally located to deliver power into both the South and Houston Zones of ERCOT."

About J-POWER USA
J-POWER USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. ("J-POWER") with headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan. J-POWER USA, headquartered in the greater Chicago area, has a long-term strategy to acquire, develop, finance and operate power generation facilities in North America through its team of power professionals with a proven track record of successfully developing and acquiring power projects in the IPP sector. 

J-POWER stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In the fiscal year ending March 2020, J-POWER had revenues of US$8.4 billion and assets of approximately US$26.0 billion. With approximately 25,000 megawatts of net ownership, J-POWER is one of the world's largest independent generators of electricity, owning 98 power plants in Japan and 34 international IPP investments. 

About AP Solar
AP Solar is a joint venture between Avondale Solar, LLC ("Avondale") and Plus Renewable Technologies Limited ("Plus").  AP Solar is a full service, utility-scale solar power project developer that focuses, currently, on the ERCOT market in Texas.  

About Plus
Plus owns operating renewable assets in China, Taiwan and the U.S. and continues to develop new projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and other Asian markets.

About Avondale 
Avondale was founded by affiliates of Snapper Creek Energy Advisors, LLC and is a privately-held investment holding company created for the purposes of investing in utility-scale solar projects throughout the de-regulated electricity markets in the United States.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-power-usa-starts-development-of-new-solar-project-301106260.html

SOURCE J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
