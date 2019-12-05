Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J Sainsbury : 3 tyre trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:36am EST

Bigger

We see the whole industry, major companies as well as smaller ones, moving towards larger tyres. This increase in diameter is being driven primarily by aesthetic consumer demands. But there is also a case for some performance improvements; better grip, shorter stopping distance and better handling are some of the arguments that are brought forward.

More sustainable

Reduced rolling resistance, resulting in CO2 reductions, is a key industry focus as the fuel efficiency of cars is broken down into components. We know that tyres play a role, and that the tyre oil can contribute. But sustainability goes deeper, all the way to raw materials and even their production and supply chain. Renewable materials represent one way forward, but improvements in sustainability are conceivable for natural rubber as well, for example by looking at the supply chain and conditions in the workplace.

More intelligent

Built-in technology like sensors will make the tyres of the future smarter, supporting the car with information about their current status. Pressure losses are already being reported nowadays in some vehicles, but in future sensors could provide information to drivers about road conditions, as well as tyre conditions such as tread depth. Tyre sensors will help make the ride safer, more predictable and potentially also more efficient, and may also play a part in supporting autonomous driving.

Disclaimer

Nynas AB published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aSCHOOL SPECIALTY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value
BU
06:02aMEDRISK : 's 2019 Industry Trend Report on Physical Medicine in Workers' Compensation Points to a Need for Careful Management
BU
06:01aPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : re-brands as BetterLife Pharma Inc
AQ
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS' : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Secures Patent for Scientific Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Delivery
AQ
06:01aZWIE : Zwipe announced rights issue and published prospectus
AQ
06:01aAVICANNA : Receives DTC Eligibility for Common Shares on OTCQX
AQ
06:01aMICROSOFT : KPMG expects to invest US$5 billion in digital strategy and expand Microsoft alliance to accelerate professional services transformation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group