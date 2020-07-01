Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J2 GLOBAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In J2 Global, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:53am EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against J2 Global, Inc. (“J2 Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

If you invested in J2 Global stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/JCOMThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. property reinsurance rates rise up to 30% at July renewals ? Willis
RE
03:49aJ SAINSBURY : New Sainsbury's boss says focus is on crisis, not strategic thinking
RE
03:46aRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : subsidiaries submit draft settlement proposals
AQ
03:43aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group
AQ
03:42aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : EIOF - Awarded ship management agreement for two platform supply vessels
AQ
03:41aWatchdog puts British banks on notice but no overdraft inquiry
RE
03:35aChinese police say Tencent likely swindled by chilli sauce impostors
RE
03:33aPre announcement of certificate auction tender
GL
03:31aAQ PUBL : Invitation to a presentation of AQ Group's interim report on July 16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : administrator says received inbound interest for assets
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus, in 'Gravest Crisis,' Cuts 11% of Jobs -- WSJ
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Receives FDA Approval for Bladder-Cancer Treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group