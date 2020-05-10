Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

JA Solar Achieves New Breakthrough in Module Power Output with its New Generation High-efficiency Solar Module Reaching a Record 525W+

05/10/2020 | 10:34pm EDT

BEIJING, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that the power output of its high-efficiency solar modules under standard testing conditions has set a new industry record reaching above 525W. Such ultra-highly powerful PV module with 525W+ is designed to meet the customers' desire and demand for further reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and maximizing the economic value of PV systems for renewable energy generation. The goal of this new high-power module series is to bring JA Solar's high-quality and cost-effective PV products to a whole new level for its worldwide customers. The modules will be commercially available in the second half of 2020.

"At JA Solar, we have been focused on technological innovation, and committed to provide high-efficiency and reliable photovoltaic products for our global customers. Our value of 'customer centered' has driven us to achieve this breakthrough, which enables us to win recognition from both the PV Industry and our valued customers", said Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar.

"The latest breakthrough in module power output is another milestone in JA Solar's efforts to enhance product performance and boost customers' long-term economic benefits. In the future, we will continue focusing on the technological innovation of our products to drive the development of the photovoltaic industry, and allow more people to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy", he added.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solar-achieves-new-breakthrough-in-module-power-output-with-its-new-generation-high-efficiency-solar-module-reaching-a-record-525w-301056363.html

SOURCE JA Solar Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
