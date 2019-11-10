Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JA Solar Supplies High-efficiency PERC Modules for a 32MW Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Hokkaido

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 10:38pm EST

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied all PERC modules for a 32MW solar-plus-storage facility. The facility is one of the largest PV plants in Hokkaido, and has been successfully connected to the grid. The project represents an innovative large-scale application of photovoltaic and energy storage technologies, and marks an important milestone in promoting the development of renewable energy in the region.

The project is located in coastal Shibetsu, Hokkaido. The cold, windy climate and extreme weather conditions in the region set a high performance requirement for solar modules. The mono PERC modules provided by JA Solar for the project have excellent mechanical loading performance, ability to maintain high and stable power output within the temperature range of -40℃ and +85℃, as well as in extreme environments such as intense wind pressure, low temperature and snowy conditions. The excellent salt and alkali resistance enable the solar modules to provide a strong guarantee for steady performance and high returns of power generation from the solar plant in the coastal areas. The plant is expected to generate an annual energy yield of 30,000,000kWh, reducing the emission of carbon dioxide by 24,180 tons each year.

The solar-plus-storage plant is equipped with a storage battery of 10,445kWh, which can self-regulate to ensure stable operation of the power plant in both peak and off-peak hours. Meanwhile, the energy storage system can adjust power output through an intelligent control system based on the local power demand, further improving energy consumption and maximizing the returns of investment.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, noted that "Energy storage is crucial in the development of the new energy industry. We are excited to work with our customers to develop new operating models that combine photovoltaic and energy storage technologies and drive the industry toward more efficient applications. As a major supplier of solar products to the Japanese market, JA Solar is highly recognized by local customers for its high-quality photovoltaic products and strong market presence. We look forward to cooperating with more customers in the region."

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solar-supplies-high-efficiency-perc-modules-for-a-32mw-solar-plus-storage-project-in-hokkaido-300955248.html

SOURCE JA Solar Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:46pJD COM : On Singles' Day, green groups warn of China's surge in packaging waste
RE
10:46pH Mart Grocery Brings Popular Taiwanese Food to the States
BU
10:43pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore's DBS third quarter profit beats view on wealth fees, cautions on outlook
RE
10:40pAGC : to Expand US and European Biopharmaceutical Production Facilities
PU
10:38pJA Solar Supplies High-efficiency PERC Modules for a 32MW Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Hokkaido
PR
10:38pA Statement from Robert F. Smith on the Passing of Bernard Tyson
BU
10:37pCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) 2019 AGM Managing Director's Presentation
AQ
10:27pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Shareholder Update
AQ
10:24pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Revised Authier DFS Shows Boost to Profitability
AQ
10:15pEVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 13, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group