JA Solar to Showcase New Lineup of PV Modules During Online VR Exhibition

05/24/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

BEIJING, May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, will hold an online exhibition (http://vrt.omaten.com/tour/59562482d046f253) on May 25 at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) to showcase its latest high-efficiency products.

The exhibition is poised to offset clients' disappointment brought by the postponement of the SNEC PV Power Expo initially scheduled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be available in virtual reality (VR) mode, allowing visitors to view the exhibition booth and products in a full 360-degree perspective.

The Shenzhen-listed PV products provider will display its lineup of PV modules including the 450W+ modules and the newly launched ultra-highly powerful PV module DeepBlue 3.0 with power output up to 525W+.

During the event, JA Solar staff will be on-hand to introduce the products and take questions from visitors. Details and specifications of the Company's modules will be presented in the on-demand image and video formats.

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar has a global ambition for growth and has seen its presence in international markets grow significantly in recent years. The company always tries to provide superior products and services to global customers. The online exhibition could help customers from different areas and time zones to learn more about JA Solar's products, and improve their customer experience. We will continue to explore various ways to provide better services for customers around the world. "

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solar-to-showcase-new-lineup-of-pv-modules-during-online-vr-exhibition-301064274.html

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
