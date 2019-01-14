JAB Announces Organizational Changes as Part of Global Expansion

JAB today announced the retirement of Bart Becht during 2019. Peter Harf
and Olivier Goudet will continue to lead JAB and oversee its investment
strategy. JAB also welcomes consumer industry veterans Fabien Simon,
Ricardo Rittes and Jacek Szarzynski to the JAB Partnership, where they
will play key roles in continuing JAB’s strategy of long-term value
creation.
“Bart has been a valued member of the JAB team for many decades,” said
Mr. Harf. “Having worked with him since our days at RB, I will miss our
day-to-day interactions on a personal level but wish him all the best
during his well-deserved retirement.”
“I deeply appreciate Bart’s dedication to working with our portfolio
companies over the years and thank him for his contribution to JAB,”
said Mr. Goudet. “At the same time we are excited to further strengthen
our team with Fabien, Ricardo and Jacek, all of whom have impeccable
track records of long-term shareholder value creation in the consumer
industry.”
"After almost 40 years in the branded consumer business, I have decided
it is time to refocus my activities and retire,” said Mr. Becht. “It has
been a tremendous privilege and pleasure to work with JAB and the many
people within its portfolio companies and I wish them continued success.”
Fabien Simon, a French national, will become Partner and Chief Financial
Officer (“CFO”) of JAB. Fabien spent four years at JAB portfolio company
Jacobs Douwe Egberts (“JDE”), where he oversaw the integration of Douwe
Egberts and the coffee business of Mondelez to create JDE, led its M&A
strategy, and transformed JDE into a global powerhouse in coffee. Prior
to working at JDE Fabien spent 14 years at Mars holding many leadership
roles including in Petcare and in the Asia/Pacific regions.
Ricardo Rittes, a Brazilian national, will join the JAB Partnership and
lead expansion into emerging markets by opening a new office in Sao
Paulo. Ricardo has deep emerging market experience having spent 14 years
at Anheuser Busch Inbev (“ABI”), during which time he was Global
Treasurer and executed over $75 billion in financings including the
landmark $45 billion acquisition financing for Anheuser Busch. He also
served as CFO of Ambev, a publicly listed company controlled by ABI,
where he significantly improved the financial profile of the business.
Jacek Szarzynski, a Polish national, will join JAB as Lead Operating
Partner for JAB’s newly created Pret Panera Holding Company, where he
will be responsible for the overall long-term success of the platform.
Jacek joins JAB after a 24-year career at Mars, where he held several
leadership positions in a number of major businesses at Mars including
Global Petcare, Global Food and Global Drinks. During his tenure at
Mars, he consistently achieved above market growth while also delivering
significant operating profit margin expansion.
About JAB Holding Company
JAB Holding Company and JAB Consumer Fund invest in companies with
premium brands, attractive growth and strong cash flow dynamics in the
consumer category.
Together, JAB Holding Company and JAB Consumer Fund have controlling
stakes in Keurig Dr Pepper, a challenger & leader in the North American
beverage market, Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), the largest pure-play FMCG
coffee company in the world, Panera Bread, a leading bakery-cafe
company, Pret A Manger, a leading company in the ready-to-eat food
market, Peet's Coffee & Tea, a premier specialty coffee and tea company,
Caribou Coffee Company, a specialty retailer of high-quality premium
coffee products, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc., the leader in the
North-American bagel category, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a global leader
in doughnuts and other premium-quality sweet treats, and in Espresso
House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia.
JAB Holding Company is also the largest shareholder in Coty Inc., a
global leader in beauty, and owns a controlling stake in luxury goods
company Bally as well as a minority stake in Reckitt Benckiser PLC, a
global leader in health, hygiene and home products. For more
information, please visit the company's website at: http://www.jabholco.com.
