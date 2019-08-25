Log in
JAB Holdings looks to raise up to $8 billion for more consumer deals - FT

08/25/2019

(Reuters) - European conglomerate JAB Holdings plans to raise as much as $8 billion from investors to further its consumer sector acquisitions, including expansion of presence in pet care and veterinary clinics, the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/30u97gt reported on Monday.

The company controlled by Germany's Reimann family has begun contacting investors including sovereign wealth funds, university endowments and family offices, the newspaper reported, citing sources informed on the plans.

JAB, the majority owner of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, will use the cash raised for its JAB Consumer Fund that was founded in 2014, according to the paper.

JAB Holdings did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
