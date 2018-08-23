Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2018 08 23JAC Team Won the Championship T6 Became the Best Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:32am CEST

On Aug.19th, the twelfth China, Mongolia and Russia (International) cross-country rally ended in a successful conclusion. After nearly 5,000 kilometers journey in the three countries of China, Mongolia and Russia, the two JAC T6 racing pick-ups have respectively won the third and fourth position after overcoming the difficulties, while JAC team won the champion among the mass production team.

The China, Mongolia and Russia (International) cross-country rally has been successfully held for eleven times, right now, it has become the leading rally brand in the north Asia area. The competition can actively promote the mutual communication and development in physical culture and tourist among China, Mongolia and Russia.

During the last half month competition, the two JAC T6 racing pick-ups have fully displayed its stability and controllability. In the mass production team, T6 racing pick-ups have maintained all the original spare parts except for the installment of the anti-roll safety seat.

'Before the competition, I have never expected that T6 is so durable, and it has been driven more than 5000 kilometers without any breakout.' JAC team leader said. He believed that T6 is suitable for the off road driving, besides, relied on its strong power and stable loading ability, T6 has safely passed grasslands, wet land, forest, Gobi deserts and water lands.

The shock-absorbing of leaf spring+ telescopic shock absorber + cushion has helped the drivers face the challenges of water lands in ease. Moreover, the reasonable match of front and rear suspension, and the integration of off-road performance and sedan comfort have created the comfortable driving environment for the drivers, effectively relieving the fatigue of the drivers.

Disclaimer

JAC - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aCHINA MOBILE : HSI opens up 77 pts at 28,005; H-share up 24 pts at 10,874
AQ
06:18aBP a trusted, valuable partner of China
AQ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aPASINEX RESOURCES : Reports Strong Second Quarter Results from Pinargozu and Plans to Expedite its Cash Flow
AQ
06:10aDrone Delivery Canada Completes Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Test Flights in Alma, Quebec
NE
06:06aLOGMEIN (LOGM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
06:06aDRONE DELIVERY CANADA : Completes Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Test Flights in Alma, Quebec
AQ
06:05aSUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro® Announces Suspension of Trading of Common Stock on Nasdaq and its Intention to Appeal
BU
06:01aRESONA : Vascular Center at Mercy Unveils New Resona 7 Ultrasound Machines for Diagnosis of Circulatory Diseases
AQ
06:01aAir Canada Advances its Product Distribution Capabilities With NDC Exchange Connection
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(AD : Foreign casino operators go all in as they vie for Osaka license
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.