JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 03 18JAC Russia held 2019 Annual Distributors Conference

03/17/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

Recently, the second JAC Russian Annual Distributors Conference was held in Moscow. Yu Yang, the general manager of JAC Russian subsidiary, attended the meeting. More than 140 dealers from all over Russia, more than 10 media and top-loading factories, and a number of financial institutions gathered together to sum up the 2018 JAC brand under the efforts of all parties. Grow and harvest, and discuss the plan for common development in 2019.

The Russian car market is huge and it is the sixth largest car market in Europe. Before the financial crisis, the Russian market maintained rapid growth for several consecutive years. In 2008, the overall market size reached nearly 3.4 million. Due to the impact of the economic crisis and the continued sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe after 2011, the Russian auto market began to shrink sharply. The 2017 Russian auto market has seen its first growth, with sales reaching nearly 1.6 million. In 2018, the Russian auto market continued to grow again, with sales exceeding 1.8 million, an increase of 12% year-on-year.

With the improvement of the world economy, the transformation of the Russian economy and the slowdown of US and European sanctions, the Russian auto market is also continuing to recover. After five years of intensive cultivation in the market and careful cultivation,JAC has accumulated a lot of money and has become the first brand of light trucks in Russia and a new benchmark in the industry.

At the beginning of the conference, the Russian subsidiary first thanked the dealers for their trust and support for JAC. At the same time, the Russian subsidiary carried out the work summary report of 2018 and the key work of 2019 in terms of sales, service and publicity.

Then, Yu Yang, the general manager of Russia, analyzed the opportunities and challenges that we will face in the new economic situation, and put forward specific details for the subsidiaries in sales targets, new product development, quality assurance claims, major customer development and Kazakh re-exports. The target requirements set the direction for the development of the JAC brand in 2019.

In 2018, the sales volume of JAC in Russia increased by 85% year-on-years. The number of imports and terminal sales both surpassed the traditional competing products and became the largest brand of light trucks in Russia. In terms of network development, the number of high-quality outlets continues to increase, and terminal sales and brand awareness continue to increase. In terms of service, the successful completion of the new spare parts center covering an area of 1,200 square meters has greatly improved the quality and service level of spare parts supply. In the development of large customers, we have developed large customers such as transportation companies, food companies and beverage companies, and accumulated a large number of excellent customer resources.

In the awarding session, the general manager of the Russian subsidiary Yu Yang presented awards to the best distributors of the year, the best service of the year and the best customer development of the year, and announced the 6 outstanding distributions that can be visited for free in China.

The 2019 JAC Russian Dealer Conference came to a successful conclusion. The conference not only enhanced the cooperation confidence of the dealers, but also clarified the strategic direction of JAC's development in Russia.

Disclaimer

JAC - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:48:01 UTC
