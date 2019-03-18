JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 03 18JAC's Mexican brand influence enters to a new level

In March 2017, JAC passenger car completed its brand launch in Mexico and launched two S2 and S3 small SUV models. It officially entered the North American market and competed with mainstream global auto brands such as Nissan, Volkswagen and GM. In the first year of entering the Mexican market, JAC passenger cars realized an export of 1,541 vehicles. Through JAC's excellent product quality and performance, and differentiated brand positioning, it has changed the negative impression of Mexican consumers on Chinese cars for a long time, and has been praised as 'the preferred Chinese automobile brand' by local mainstream automobile evaluation agencies!

In 2018, in the face of the sluggish economic environment, changing market structure and fierce competition, JAC passenger cars are actively deployed in Mexico: introducing S7 medium-sized SUV products, improving product lineups, improving brand image; expanding sales service network, 8 new standard 4S stores were added throughout the year; improve team building, focus on customer satisfaction and improve JAC sales and service capabilities; strengthen brand building, continue to promote digital marketing and active marketing, and further consolidate the strength and reputation of JAC China's leading car brands.

Despite the increasingly severe market environment in Mexico, the overall car sales volume has declined for 12 consecutive months. JAC still achieved rapid growth in 2018. The annual export of passenger cars was 3,246 units, which was 110% higher than that in 2017, and the terminal sales volume was 2,800 units. JAC medium-sized SUV - S7, despite the price positioning surpassing Nissan Qijun and Volkswagen Tiguan L, with the advantages of fashion appearance, excellent workmanship, intelligent security technology configuration, etc., it won the end consumer favor

At the same time, the S2 and S3 redesigned models were introduced, and the sales models were upgraded, the product image was continuously updated, and the sales popularity was maintained. Simultaneously, the price and configuration satisfaction were simultaneously improved, while the S2 and S3 two small SUVs were sold 150 vehicles monthly. Small SUV segment market accounted for nearly 1%, consumer diversification needs to be better met.



The JAC sales network layout has achieved initial success, achieving a total of 19 standard 4S stores, covering the major northern, central and southern states of Mexico, achieving a significant increase in the influence of the JAC brand throughout Mexico and improving the convenience of consumers' car purchase services.



In 2019, JAC will continue to improve the SUV product portfolio in Mexico and the S4- compact SUV will further expand its network layout to cover all cities in Mexico.

In 2019, the export of JAC passenger cars to Mexico is expected to exceed 5,000, pushing the influence of JAC brand in Latin America to a new level!

