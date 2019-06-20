JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 06 20With 5G Empowerment, JAC Accelerates Intelligent Network Technology Innovation

With the maturity and commercialization of 5G technology, it will not only realize the 'Internet of Everything'between people, people and things, things and things, and the future 5G will be more industrialized, including Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet

Under the wave of 5G, China and the global automotive industry have ushered in a new round of technological changes, and 'smart and connected technology' will also become the key to promoting the automotive industry. As a national-level innovative enterprise, JAC pays close attention to the smart travel field. It aims to build an intelligent networked car with the future car scene, and let the current users feel the extraordinary technological charm on the new products.

Accelerate the Innovation of Vehicle Networking Technology and Embrace the New Era of 5G

As a next-generation mobile communication technology, 5G has a transmission speed 100 times faster than 4G technology, and a lower latency and larger capacity network connection. These technical advantages are perfectly matched to the development trend and requirements of the car, providing an important solution for autonomous driving. At present, the automobile industry is in the process of electrification, intelligence, networking and sharing. In the future, it will finally achieve full automatic driving. Based on such strategic opportunities, JAC keeps pace with the times, continuously carries out technological innovation, actively deepens industrial cooperation, and actively adapts to the new normal needs of the new market.

JAC R&D Center

In order to support the intelligent network connection strategy, JAC has set up the Intelligent Networking Automotive Research Institute to accurately identify customer needs, check regulatory requirements, keep up with technological development trends, and rely on JAC fuel vehicles and electric vehicles to achieve automatic driving. In the field of intelligent network technology, JAC clearly put forward the '445 Strategy', which is from the four dimensions of 'intelligent interaction, intelligent driving, intelligent interconnection, intelligent service', through the four stages of driving assistance (DA), partial automatic driving (PA), and conditional automatic driving (CA), highly automatic driving (HA), gradually providing users with better interactive experience, higher security, more convenient interconnection, and smarter car life, achieving highly self-driving in 2025.

JAC Intelligent driving vehicle Mimic Diagram

V2X (vehicle to everything), the exchange of information between the car and the outside world, is the key technology of the future intelligent transportation system. JAC officially launched the V2X technology research and application project in 2017. At present, it has completed the V2X system development plan, determining the actual vehicle placement position, and establishing a complete development test tool chain. In 2018, JAC, together with Neusoft Group, Unicom Zhixing and Anhui Unicom, jointly researched new communication cooperation technology based on LTE-V2X/5G, which will help JAC to reform the next generation intelligent network connection system and improve vehicle interconnection and interoperability. It not only promoted the deployment of intelligent network technology in JAC products, but also provided a deep basis for JAC to transform from traditional products to intelligent + new energy products.

In order to bring users smarter, more convenient and richer traveling experience as soon as possible, JAC has continuously promoted cooperation with Baidu to bring the distant driverless technology into reality. In June 2017, the JAC and Baidu automatic driving projects were officially launched, with the goal of achieving mass production of structured road automatic driving and autonomous parking. It is expected that the mass production in fuel vehicles will be realized in 2019. In August 2017, JAC high-precision map collection vehicle delivery ceremony was held at Baidu Shanghai R&D Center. JAC delivered 32 units of S3 to Baidu to help its high-precision map collection. In addition, Baidu and JAC disclose the cooperation plan. The two parties will launch the auto-driving production model in 2019. This is also the milestone event of Baidu's first-generation production of its self-driving solution since the release of Apollo's open platform. In April 2018, the JAC-Baidu Autopilot Summit was held at the JAC Automotive Technology Center with the theme of 'Drive Technology and the Future'. The two sides jointly released a mass-produced car mass production program and demonstrated the actual vehicle.



Baidu, JAC High-Precision Map Collection Vehicle

At present, the JAC automatic driving project has solved systemic problems such as precise control of longitudinal acceleration and horizontal man-machine driving, and completed the actual road test of real vehicles over 1000 km. The demonstration vehicle has the functions of autonomous follow-up, lane keeping, automatic lane change, automatic overtaking, etc., and can realize automatic driving under urban expressway and highway conditions.

Ideals Shine into Reality and Create a Smart Car Life

When you enter the community, an intelligent network car will 'catch up' on time, then you are free from the driving, you can complete all kinds of activities such as office, leisure, entertainment, etc. without worrying about traffic accidents and congestion. After you arrive at your destination, you only need to leave. The car will find the place to stop... The ideal smart driving scene is becoming a reality.

JAC Driverless Car Mr.JAC

As early as the end of 2016, the intelligent car Mr.JAC with SAE level 3 based on the JAC iEV6S electric vehicle was first introduced to the public. Previously, Mr.JAC has conducted a large number of tests in Hefei High-tech Zone and JAC Automobile Technology Center Park, and it has the ability to drive autonomously under complex traffic conditions such as real traffic roads and park roads. In December 2017, Mr.JAC debuted at the first China Industrial Design Exhibition, which attracted visitors to look around and find ways to communicate with this smart car.

In December 2017, the self-driving bus developed and manufactured by JAC Ankai Bus was put into operation on the open road of Shenzhen Futian Free Trade Zone, becoming the world's first self-driving bus running on public roads. New energy, operation management, intelligent charging, infrastructure and operational experience all represent the leading scientific and technological achievements of JAC. On April 24, 2019, the Ankai driverless bus debuted at the Grand Canyon Glass Bridge in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, and successfully completed the round-trip operation. At this point, the world's first unmanned bus line was officially born based on a Chinese-made driverless bus, marking the 'milestone' achievement of China's driverless technology.

The Global First Self-driving Bus in Shenzhen

In order to let more users know more about the technical achievements of JAC in the field of intelligence, on May 28, 2019, JAC first publicly tested the auto-driving function of the JAC iEVS4 to the L3 level. In the auto-driving venue of the JAC Technology Center, many media and car owners experienced the full-speed adaptive cruising, automatic avoidance obstacles, automatic parking and other functions of the JAC iEVS4 self-driving car on call, with a maximum speed of 100km/h.

Smart cars need to solve not only the problems of automatic driving and automatic travel, but also people's needs of news, information, and social needs in the use of vehicles. At present, J-link, J-ConNet and other smart car networking systems independently developed by JAC can realize comprehensive multimedia interconnection functions, provide full-network information online, dynamic traffic online and other services, and have been fully equipped in M6,S3,S7 and other production models. As the first mass production model of the car voice 3.5 system developed by the Iflytek Co., Ltd., S4 has the highlight functions of voice system sound source positioning, voice system multi-round dialogue and scene voice. In addition, 'Intelligence' has the brain-like thinking ability, and has delicate emotions. The system can automatically recognize the source of instructions, and can also carry out multiple rounds of natural communication in multiple scenes. The dialogue with 'sense listening' is more like Daily chat between friends.



With the maturity and commercialization of 5G technology, cars equipped with 5G networks are no longer just travel tools, but a 'mobile space' with high intelligence, emotion and multi-scene. Over the years, based on the insight into the pursuit of safe, convenient and comfortable car life, JAC has enhanced its core competitiveness with industry-leading smart technology to maximize user experience. Facing the future, JAC will continue to adhere to the user-centered, accurately grasp the increasingly diverse consumer demands of the 5G smart era, and build a seamless, intelligent and humanistic user experience platform to provide users with smarter and more comfortable green traveling solution.