JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 06 28JAC V7 AT Won the Technology Innovation Award

Recently, the 2nd China Intelligent Logistics Technology and Equipment Conference & Logistics Technology Equipment Entrepreneur Conference (hereinafter referred to as the conference) were held in Hangzhou.

As the brand's latest generation of products, JAC heavy-duty truck-V7 attended the conference and successfully won the Technology Innovation Award. JAC V7 AT has become a representative of future logistics technology innovation applications.

What are the advantages of JAC V7?

Firstly, low fuel consumption

Long head car has low wind resistance of 0.4

3 liters lower than the same configuration flat head car

Secondly, good security

The engine in front can realize extremely low casualty rate at the time of collision

Thirdly, high comfort

Flat-headed truck, the passengers are sitting on top of the engine

While the long-head truck, the passengers are sitting behind the engine

Vibration, noise, and heat are greatly reduced

JAC V7 integrates the gene of American long-head heavy truck, full and straight waterfall front air intake grille, streamlined design, and integrated with the chassis with the features of 'future logistics equipment'.

Equipped with AMT automatic gearbox, the transmission efficiency is higher, completely liberating the driver's left and right hands; with the fixed speed cruise system and lane departure system as the auxiliary, it can achieve low fatigue driving and be close to the future logistics equipment.

The cab of the long-head truck is larger than the flat-head truck, which can improve the driving comfort and fully conform to the core of the 'people-oriented' technology development in the future.

The functions of one-button start, car navigation, car WIFI, complete Kajia car networking system, etc., making the heavy machinery weighing more than 8 tons more intelligent, which is also a major feature of JAC V7.



A large number of cameras are arranged around the cab, and the blind spot is fully detected through the large screen of the center console, which solves the problem of driving safety of the long-head truck.

With the future appearance, future concept, future technology and ultra-high intelligence, JACV7 heavy-duty truck won the award for technical innovation.

The theme of the conference is 'Intelligent Manufacturing, Smart Logistics'. JAC V7 is equipped with the 'Kajia' car networking system independently developed by JAC, which provides driving friends with optimization of driving habits, intelligent analysis of fuel consumption, fleet management and vehicle condition monitoring, realizing the truck scene management and electronic equipment integration, greatly improving the operational efficiency of vehicles and fleets. The development trend of logistics technology and equipment can be seen. Smart interconnection and cost reduction will be the core development theme in the next few years. JAC will continue to firmly grasp the industry trends and bring more refreshing logistics equipment to users.

