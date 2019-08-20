JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 08 20Kazakh Prime Minister Ma Ming inspects JAC Project and presides over the seminar on the theme of automobile and agricultural machinery development

On the morning of August 15th , the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Ashar Mamming, inspected the production and operation of JAC Kazakhstan plant and hosted a seminar on the development of Kazakhstan's automobile and agricultural machinery. Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Janis Kasembeek.

Kazakhstan Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Vasilyevich, Minister of Agriculture Omarov, Minister of Energy Strategy and Natural Resources Markrum, National Economy Minister Ruslan, Minister of Science and Education Ashhardt, Ministry of Finance No. 1 Deputy Minister Berek, Governor of Kustana, Ahmed Muhambetov, JAC Dealer - Yurui Group, the majority shareholder of Aur Group, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrei Lavtiyev Representatives of JAC and China National Machinery Corporation and other government officials of Kazakhstan participated in the above activities.

At the JAC Kazakhstan plant, Mr.Andrei Lavtiev reported on the plant's production capacity, operation and future development plans of the group company.

Premier Ma Ming fully affirmed the positive contribution of the JAC Project to the development of the Kazakhstan automobile industry and the promotion of local employment. He pointed out that it is necessary to establish a modern high-tech economy that conforms to international quality standards, and continuously consolidate the position of Kustana as a center of Kazakhstan's automobile industry and lay the foundation for Kazakhstan to become a world powerful country.

In the front of pick-up assembly line, Prime Minister Ma Ming learned in detail about the environmental adaptability and market sales of T6 products. He stressed that the introduction of pickup products has always been an important strategy of the Kazakhstan government, which will make up for the gap in domestic pickups.

As early as April 2018, when Ma Ming, the first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan, visited the JAC Headquarters, he test drove T6 pickup products and fully affirmed the product quality, design and comprehensive performance.

At the Kazakhstan Automotive and Agricultural Machinery Development Seminar, Yu Yang, Assistant General Manager of JAC International reported on the progress of product localized production and the introduction of new technologies. He suggested that the government improve the development plan of the automobile industry and accelerate the replacement of the states' buses. He also hopes that the Kazakhstan government will provide more support policies for the project development.

Premier Ma Ming pointed out that automobile manufacturing is one of the key projects of the Kazakh government's priority development. It shoulders a series of important responsibilities such as revitalizing the national economy, promoting industrialization and driving the country's export scale. He stressed that in July this year, the government formulated a roadmap for automobile manufacturing development from 2019 to 2024, clarifying that the government will provide a series of support policies for auto companies in terms of taxation, finance and raw material supply to ensure that the annual output of automobiles will exceed 100,000 units by 2020.

Finally, Premier Ma Ming visited all the products of the factory and watched the performance of the S3/S5 team.

Premier Ma Ming's trip is not only conducive to consolidating the important position of the JAC Project in the Sino-Kazakhstan capacity cooperation and the 'One Belt and One Road', but also pointed out the direction and enhanced confidence fo rJAC to build a new benchmark for the Kazakhstan automobile industry.

