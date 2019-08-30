JAC Anhui Jianghuai Automobile : 2019 08 30"People-Oriented", JAC S4 to Build China's "Healthy Car"

Recently, the 'China-Automobile Health Index (C-AHI)' results of the first batch of models in 2019 were announced in Beijing. A total of 10 models participated in the evaluation, covering China brands (3 models), joint venture brands (6 models) and an imported car. The JAC S3 1.6CVT model was one of the three recommended models, and was awarded the only recommended model in the EMR sector with a good score of 100 points. 'People.cn', one of the top ten newspapers in the world, and China's national key news website, reported as follows:

Incorporating into the vehicle development process, JAC guarantees the interior environment

Nowadays, the air quality inside the car, the bacteria and allergens inside the car, and the electromagnetic radiation and other issues closely related to human health have gradually become the focus of consumers. In response to the new demands and new requirements for people's environmental health in the new situation, China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. initiated and led the 'China-Automobile Health Index' evaluation under the guidance of the International Traffic Medicine Association. It aims to convey the concept of 'healthy car'to consumers, popularize vehicle health knowledge, and guide 'healthy car' consumption. At the same time, it provides standards for vehicle manufacturers to optimize product allocation design, and promotes the transformation and optimization of China's auto industry to a more consumer-friendly direction.

In the aspect of healthy driving environment, JAC has established a complete set of vehicle air quality control standards and perfect industrial chain control flow system from material grade, part grade to vehicle grade, which has made deep penetration in design, research and development, production and other aspects, and has conducted quality control from materials, processes, manufacturing environment and many other aspects. As early as 2006, JAC cooperated with universities to conduct research on pollution inside the car. In 2011, JAC officially released the 'In-Car Air Quality Management Measures' to incorporate the vehicle air quality control into the vehicle development process. In addition, JAC also proposed the J-Health system concept, for the first time in the industry from the VOC advanced qualification, surface environmental compliance, high efficiency purification, fatigue monitoring four key technologies to build JAC health driving system, comprehensively protecting the internal health surroundings.

Sticking to the high quality, S4 takes care of the health inside the car

As the first SUV produced jointly with JAC Volkswagen, S4 showed the -achievement of the quality improvement of JAC passenger cars. As early as the product development and verification phase, the S4's chassis and NVH were carefully adjusted by Volkswagen experts and Magna experts, so that the key indicators such as impact, rolling comfort and undulation of the vehicle fully meet the Volkswagen performance standards, both the riding comfort and the vehicle stability are better than the same class. In addition, S4 is strictly in accordance with the German VDA quality management system for comprehensive quality control, ensuring high quality products.

Under the excellent performance, S4 also takes care of the health of the car. Under the strict set of in-car air quality control standards and perfect quality control process, S4 uses the same green innovative materials as S3 in the production process to reduce chemical residues and ensure the air quality inside the S4 is superior to national environmental standards through environmentally friendly production processes. At the same time, the S4 is also equipped with air conditioning and pollen filtration systems. Under the support of this system, it can remove a variety of harmful substances such as PM2.5 and formaldehyde, effectively purifying the air inside the vehicle and providing users with a healthy and comfortable driving environment.



With the popularity of automobile consumption, cars have become a part of daily life and should have the same level of attention as home air quality. It is believed that under the promotion and supervision of the 'China-Automobile Health Index' related evaluation agencies, and the pioneering enterprises like JAC, which are ahead of the auto industry, China's 'healthy car' will definitely drive the rapid development of excellent environmental quality in the car.

