JAC Construction and Level 3 Design Group Launch Environmental Solutions Program

08/20/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAC Construction (JAC) and its sister company Level 3 Design Group (L3DG) announced their channel partnership with Ultraviolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), and Industrial Commercial Systems (ICS) to bring their advanced UV-C Air Disinfection products to hospitality and commercial markets. The program, StayProtected, is a comprehensive approach that combines UVDI's leading technology along with holistic methods to help prevent airborne transmission of viruses including coronavirus. Alen Cooper, President of JAC is spearheading the program.

To do so, JAC and Level-3 will deploy UVDI's UV-C Air Disinfection portfolio into leading hospitality and commercial sites.  UVDI's UV-C Air Disinfection solutions' proven scientific confirmation of 99% coronavirus inactivation has been demonstrated in independent laboratory testing against harder-to-kill bacterial and virus surrogates and meets the CDC and ASHRAE Airborne Infection Control guidelines.  UVDI's proprietary software system incorporates exact air system properties to output the custom lamp configuration and intensity needed to inactivate coronavirus.

"Our mission is to eliminate the virus and restore confidence to industries across the board. There's no better way to provide that than through a safely disinfected environment," said Cooper. "People need to know there is a tangible solution out there, and we are excited to build out this program, along with its certification."

Given the emerging research indicating airborne transmission of coronavirus, enhanced environmental hygiene initiatives – for complete protection – should include both surface and air disinfection. Air disinfection in high-touch areas like lobbies, reception desks, hotels, restaurants, exercise facilities, medical facilities and other public spaces should also be considered. StayProtected may be the answer the public is looking for.

"From a hospitality perspective, in order to improve occupancy rates in hotels around the world, guests and staff need to know they are working and staying in a clean and safe space," said Jim Spitzig, Founder of L3DG. "If we are going to bring competition back into the marketplace, hotel owners must be able to provide a sense of security. That's the task for this current climate and for the future."

For more information, contact Matt Sroda at matt@level3designgroup.com 

Useful links:

JAC:
www.jacconstructionllc.com

Level 3 Design Group:
www.level3designgroup.com

UVDI, Inc.
www.uvdi.com

Media Contact:
Nichet Smith
Director, Marketing & Public Relations
nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jac-construction-and-level-3-design-group-launch-environmental-solutions-program-301116042.html

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group


© PRNewswire 2020
