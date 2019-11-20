Log in
 JAC Gas Turbine Chosen by PowerSouth to Power Economic Growth in Alabama and Florida

11/20/2019 | 09:10am EST

 Lowman Energy Center will replace the capacity of three retiring coal-fired units

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) announced today that PowerSouth has ordered an M501JAC gas turbine power train to power the Lowman Energy Center located in Leroy, Alabama. This new 640 MW combined cycle power plant will replace three aging coal-fired units with a combined output of 556 MW. New Advanced Class Gas Turbines like the ones at the Lowman Energy Center have improved fuel efficiency and have 65% less CO2 emissions than coal units of the same output. The award also includes a long-term service agreement.

The economic growth rates of Alabama and Florida have accelerated in recent years1, and PowerSouth is investing in modern, cost-efficient and reliable power generation to help power that growth as they retire aging coal-fired power units. In addition to providing increased energy to spur economic growth, the power plant will have an immediate impact on the local community by creating 500 construction and craft labor jobs during construction. The project will create 35 permanent jobs once the plant enters commercial operation in 2022.

“As the power needs of the Alabama and Florida communities we serve evolve, we value technology partners that can help us meet their needs,” said Gary Smith, Chief Executive Officer at PowerSouth.

“We’re proud that PowerSouth has selected our JAC gas turbine power island, and we’re well-positioned to exceed their expectations,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of MHPS Americas. “Our gas turbine factory in Savannah, Georgia has delivered every turbine they’ve ever produced on time, and our Service team headquartered in Orlando, FL will ensure that the proven 99.5% reliability of the JAC gas turbine is achieved at Lowman Energy Center. As utilities like PowerSouth modernize their power generation assets, MHPS is helping them achieve a Change in Power.”

1 According to the Economic Outlook Update from the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business Alabama.


© Business Wire 2019
