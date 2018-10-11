Log in
JAC Partners with TraceLink to Provide EU FMD Solutions for its Hospital Customers

10/11/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced that JAC, the UK's leading solution provider of medicines management solutions, will partner exclusively with TraceLink to provide EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) compliance for its hospital pharmacy customers, including more than 250 Trust and Health Board sites in the UK, totaling over 200 hospitals.

(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink)

As a wholly owned subsidiary of US based WellSky, JAC is part of the largest global provider network of hospital-based pharmacy, e-prescribing, blood management and related clinical information solutions. JAC's flagship OneMedicines™ platform draws upon decades of domain expertise and prioritizes patient safety, operational efficiency and financial sustainability. EU FMD requirements dictate that hospitals and pharmacies connect to their National Medicines Verification Organization (NMVO) to verify and decommission serialized pharmaceutical products. Through its partnership with TraceLink, JAC will provide Smart Rx Manager, a TraceLink software application that is integrated into JAC's platform, to its customers, allowing them to connect with SecurMed UK, the UK Medicines Verification Organization.

"Our partnership with TraceLink allows us to offer a proven and tested EU FMD compliant solution for our customers to connect to SecurMed UK," said Rob Blay, CEO, JAC. "Similar to TraceLink, JAC also supports digital transformation initiatives and interoperability standards for community and regional data sharing. Therefore, we look forward to continuing to build our partnership in the future to offer compliance and digitalized solutions together for healthcare companies in the UK and Europe."

"The February 2019 deadline for EU FMD will impact all organizations in the end-to-end pharmaceutical supply chain and we are proud to support these organizations through our tested integrations with all NMVOs and the EU Hub," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Through our partnership with JAC, more than 200 hospitals in the UK will have access to Smart Rx Manager, allowing them to not only meet their immediate EU FMD compliance needs, but also connect to the TraceLink network of more than 270,000+ trade partners."

Additional Resources:

  • Download an infographic on EU FMD impact on pharmacy workflow and inventory
  • Understand the 40 key EU FMD terms for pharmacists
  • Find answers for the top 10 questions on EU FMD by hospital pharmacists

Follow TraceLink:

About TraceLink
TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including three consecutive years on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 177 in 2017), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

JAC Computer Limited (www.jac.co.uk

Basildon based JAC is the UK's leading solution provider of medicines management solutions in over 250 hospital sites in the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Norway and Sweden. Its flagship OneMedicinesTM platform draws upon decades of domain expertise and prioritises patient safety, operation efficiency and financial sustainability and includes JAC EPMA (Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration), JAC CMS (Chemotherapy Management) and JAC Pharmacy. Together they create an integrated workflow with easy links to PAS, EPR, ADT, financial and other related applications. JAC also supports industry-mandated digital transformation initiatives and actively supports interoperability standards and regional data sharing. JAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of US based WellSky. (www.wellsky.com). 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jac-partners-with-tracelink-to-provide-eu-fmd-solutions-for-its-hospital-customers-300729328.html

SOURCE TraceLink


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
