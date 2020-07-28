Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JAGGAER Cited as a Strong Performer in 2020 Supplier Risk & Performance Management Platforms Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has been recognized by leading research firm Forrester as a strong performer and one of the “ten providers that matter most” in the growing supplier risk and performance management market.

The report, titled The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Risk and Performance Management Platforms, Q3 2020, states, “JAGGAER’s SRPM module has good functionality across most of our criteria. It is particularly strong for managing collaborative processes including supplier validation and performance improvement. It has beefed up the product leadership team over the past couple of years and now offers an ambitious product roadmap with some very good ideas for applying AI to SRPM use cases.”

The report also noted recent investments intended to accelerate its innovation and expand the scope of JAGGAER solutions in key vertical markets.

JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau commented, “We found it especially gratifying that the report gave us among the highest scores in the product strategy criteria and recognized that our SRPM module is the core of our comprehensive Supplier Value Management (SVM) suite offering, and the fact that we intend to increase our investment and innovation in this space.

“We can see that analysts are increasingly validating our holistic approach to supplier risk and performance management, based on listening to customers, deep knowledge of supplier markets, understanding future trends, in particular risks, and applying this information and insight to a technology roadmap that provides tailored solutions for industry verticals,” added Bureau.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company. 

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes

Corporate Ink for JAGGAER

jaggaer@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pH1 2020 ESTIMATED RESULTS : Performance reflects the Group's resilience
PU
01:11pRISING FROM THE RUBBLE : Rebuilding after the Nepalese Earthquake—Bimala's story
PU
01:11pKATORO GOLD : Corporate Presentation July 2020
PU
01:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:11pHanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
01:10pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pINTESA SANPAOLO : May Have Secured More Than 80% Support for UBI Takeover
DJ
01:07pNETFLIX : Dystopian series 'Watchmen' leads all Emmy nominees with 26
AQ
01:06pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Unit to Pay $20 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Teacher-Retirement Business--2nd Update
DJ
01:04pVIRGIN GALACTIC : Reveals SpaceShipTwo Cabin Interior
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group