JAGGAER Expands Global Select Partner Program with DocFlow Partnership

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that DocFlow , an Italian based leader in case management applications, has become the newest international member of JAGGAER’s growing select partner program.



DocFlow develops digital solutions to acquire, store, distribute and share documents and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business processes through workflows designed to meet the specific customer needs in multiple business areas, including contracts, governance and compliance, among others.

The JAGGAER ONE spend management platform is built with service-oriented architecture that enables a plug-and-play environment for customers to implement a variety of best-in-class solutions supporting spend management strategies, such as DocFlow’s Yubik. Yubik is an enterprise solution designed to facilitate collaboration between people: it allows companies to simply and flexibly organize work for practices, orchestrate resources, activities and commitments. The result is a solution that covers all procurement needs in both the public and private sector.

“We know JAGGAER very well and we share their holistic approach to company process optimization through enabling technologies. I think DocFlow technologies can integrate perfectly to JAGGAER ONE as a partnership offering to the market, combining excellence,” says Fabio Omar El Ariny, Partner, DocFlow.

“JAGGAER designed the ‘Select Partner’ certification to increase the value we deliver through shared innovation with third parties. We believe that our partner’s complement the best-of breed Source to Pay solution suite that we have assembled. We take the time to invest in our partner’s knowledge of and experience with the JAGGAER ONE platform to deliver the most seamlessly comprehensive solutions to our customers,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

JAGGAER’s partner community is comprised of technology integrators, digital transformation consultants and advisors, channel and teaming partners, and third-party solution providers. JAGGAER partners include Accenture, CDW, Chainalytics, Choice Partners Cooperative, Deloitte, DocuSign, E&I Cooperative, Mastercard, Mercateo, riskmethods and Science Exchange, among others.



JAGGAER has an extensive partner certification program, enabling a complete understanding of JAGGAER technology, to deliver a more effective integration environment for existing and future customers. Information on the partner program and certification process can be found here.

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.

www.JAGGAER.com

About DocFlow

DocFlow is specialized in company process digitalization and offers applications to simplify and coordinate collaborative processes and documental flow. DocFlow develops solutions to acquire, store, distribute and share documents for improving company processes efficiencies through specific customer needs’ designed workflows. www.docflow.com

