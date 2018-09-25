JAGGAER Higher Education Customers Lead in 2018 AASHE National Sustainability Index

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, announces that over 25 its customers are cited as top performing institutions across multiple sustainability impact areas in the just released Sustainable Campus Index (SCI), published by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).



Schools awarded in this index include Emory University, University of Dayton, Colorado State University, Texas A&M, University of Conn, University of New Hampshire, Arizona State University, Stanford University, McGill University (Canada), University of Pennsylvania, University of California Irvine, University of California San Diego, Rice University, University of Missouri, University of San Diego and Princeton University.

The index measures 17 impact areas, covering academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration. JAGGAER customers are represented in operations including research, purchasing and transportation; areas are directly affected by JAGGAER solutions.

According to the index, “Each purchasing decision represents an opportunity for institutions to choose environmentally and socially preferable products and services and support companies with strong commitments to sustainability.” JAGGAER’s Source to Pay solutions have been the market leading choice for higher education institutions for over 20 years, with 600 plus colleges and universities utilizing these solutions to attain their goals. 45% of the campuses on the purchasing index utilize JAGGAER’s spend management suites.

Nearly 50% of the institutions cited in the operations/research assessment are JAGGAER customers. According to the index, these schools “continue to help the world understand sustainability challenges and develop new technologies, strategies and approaches to address those challenges.” JAGGAER has developed specific solutions for research institutions, including the highly rated Enterprise Reagent Manager, a unique market offering designed for inventory and chemical tracking. 70% of the top North American research universities currently use JAGGAER solutions.

The SCI also highlights innovative and high-impact initiatives from institutions that submitted STARS reports in the most recent reporting year. STARS is a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. The 2018 index can be found here: http://www.aashe.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/SCI-2018.pdf

