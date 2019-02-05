JAGGAER Introduces the JAGGAER ONE Unified Platform for Comprehensive Spend Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces the JAGGAER ONE Platform as the cornerstone of its spend management solutions suite. The JAGGAER ONE Platform has been in development for over 15 months and provides customers with the functional depth to support 100% of business spend for multiple vertical industries.



JAGGAER ONE is built with service-oriented architecture that enables a plug-and-play environment for customers to implement a variety of best-in-class solutions supporting spend management strategies for organizations at all maturity levels. JAGGAER ONE delivers the data management, third-party integrations, identity management, process workflows, and analytics across all procurement activities and solutions. JAGGAER solutions reduce costs, maverick spend and risk, while providing transparency, control and flexibility on a platform that embraces innovation and scales with any business. The net result is the enablement of the procurement function as a true value driver for the organization, both today, and as procurement expands its vision for future digital transformation.

The JAGGAER ONE Platform is designed to meet the requirements of multiple industries, institutions and sectors including Manufacturing, Transportation, Pharmaceutical, CPG, Retail, Education and the Public Sector. Modine Manufacturing, Hyster-Yale Group, Varian Medical Systems, Carl Zeiss, Illycaffe’ and the University of Colorado are just some of the many JAGGAER customers that will benefit from this new solution.

“JAGGAER ONE represents the next stage in the evolution of our company and is the most complete business-to-business spend management offering available globally. It was developed with market and customer input and is a solution that any business can rely upon and scale as it transforms its procurement operations,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

