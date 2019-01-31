JAGGAER Launches Second Global Digital Procurement Benchmarking Survey

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces the launch of their second global, online self-assessment survey: “Digital Transformation in Procurement: How Close Are We?” Procurement professionals from around the world are encouraged to participate by answering a few questions about their current knowledge and utilization of emerging technologies and the extent of digitalization in their companies’ procurement organizations. JAGGAER will be collecting survey responses through March 18, 2019 and will publish the survey results in an upcoming benchmark report in May 2019. Click here to access the online survey.



New advancements in technology have already begun transforming standard business processes and promise considerable benefits for companies in nearly every sector. JAGGAER’s 2017 Global Digital Procurement Survey and resulting benchmark report, Digital Procurement 2017: Just Hype or the New Standard ?, revealed that 83% of companies were not taking full advantage of the opportunities and benefits that digital procurement offers. While companies made progress towards data consolidation and process automation in procurement, many were still wary of using emerging technologies, begging the question: what is the current state of digitalization in most companies today?

Moving Towards Digital Transformation in Procurement

How far have the majority of businesses come in the last two years, and how far do they still have to go before they achieve successful digital transformation in procurement? Are companies now making a concerted effort to invest in emerging technologies? How much do these technologies really have to offer?

JAGGAER’s latest survey will seek to answer these and other questions relevant to procurement professionals by addressing topics encompassing current business digitalization efforts, readiness levels in terms of planning and budgeting for new digital procurement technologies, and perceived advantages and disadvantages of emerging technologies.

“This is a great opportunity for procurement organizations to evaluate their current level of digitalization and to compare their status with global benchmarks,” explains Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER. “Many companies have already begun taking steps towards automating and digitalizing their procurement processes with modern procurement software. Our survey will provide procurement professionals with a broader perspective on current and future trends in digital procurement that will ultimately help them plan more strategically for digital transformation in their organizations. The comparisons with our last survey should be revealing in terms of how far the industry has come and how far it has to go,” he adds.

The global survey will gather benchmarks and trends from companies around the world, and will be available in English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian. The results of the free online survey will be published in a trend report in May 2019.

Start the 5-minute online survey now.

