JAGGAER Releases Aggressive Analytics Driven Technology Roadmap at REV2019 Event

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 700 customers, partners and pundits gathered in San Diego, CA for the presentation of JAGGAER’s analytic and intelligence driven spend management technology roadmap at the company’s annual REV conference. Areas of focus for the company include predictive and mobile analytics, semantic analysis using Machine Learning, Elastic search, digital category management, and advanced supplier collaboration, among other infinitives.



“Our goal is to provide our customers with a 360-degree view of all indirect and direct spending based off a predictive automated system that the user interfaces with on a verbal level. We are planning on enhancing our full suite spend management platform with the kinds of capabilities that enterprise business users will require for an increasingly risk ridden supply chain. This includes behavior pattern recognition, advanced personal assistants, automated inventory replenishment, advanced supplier management and interaction capabilities and AI driven contract risk analysis,” says Zia Zahiri, JAGGAER’s CTO.

Zahiri presented a detailed plan delineating multiple roadmap enhancements scheduled to appear between 2019-2021. Milestones include:

Contract optimization utilizing AI that will grow into smart contracts utilizing ledger-based technology

Multi-card private payment options

Managing global spend data through standard API’s

AI driven pattern recognition based spend analytics

Global identity management

AI supplier registration and invitation process

JAGGAER’s initial series of short term planned upgrades will bring a single analytics strategy to the JAGGAER ONE platform. Analytics from JAGGAER’s central data layer will be fed directly into the platform, while being shared with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) foundation that will deliver recommendations, decisions and actions, bringing the promise of predictive “what if” scenarios into real world applications.

“Our annual event is a great opportunity to connect with and learn from our customers across multiple national and global organizations, including commercial, healthcare, and educational institutions. Our mandate for simplification and control and intuitive, embedded procurement intelligence, designed to enhance decision-making and risk management efforts for customers, will allow users at any point or location within an organization to quickly and easily access the power of our solutions and get to work. The presentation of our new roadmap is a further solidification of this driving concept and provides our customers with confidence in their partnership with JAGGAER,” says Robert Bonavito, JAGGAER CEO.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 is happening October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

