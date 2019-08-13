Log in
JAGGAER and Stonebridge Ventures Reveal A Roadmap for ROI Driven Higher Education Procurement Transformation

08/13/2019 | 06:01am EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, and Stonebridge Ventures, Inc., a procurement and supply chain consultancy focused on higher education, present an actionable roadmap for enabling university procurement departments to transform from tactical to strategic procure to pay practices to help impact an institution’s bottom line. The webinar delineating the program can be found here.

According to Jim Knight, CEO of Stonebridge Ventures, Inc., higher education is facing challenging times because most revenue sources are severely constrained.  State government has cutback support for public institutions and the ability to increase tuition at levels beyond inflation is not sustainable. “To play an enhanced strategic role, procurement departments need to align their activities with goals that are important to the University, and this means a change in current practice, with an eye firmly fixed on the future. Our goal, as consultants and technology providers, is to provide the tools and guidance to enable this change and help procurement professionals gain a stake in major areas impacting spend, like construction, chemical management and space planning,” says Knight.

The webinar directs university teams through a step by step process on developing a growth roadmap and a business case aligned with the goals of a specific institution. This roadmap will walk teams through managing five important activities, beginning with customer service and leading to involvement in all major spending activities. A tool for measuring and managing every step of the process is also covered, along with guidance on customer service, negotiating with key suppliers, category management, developing procurement KPI’s and managing data, all critical for developing an effective business case.

“Any work in this journey has to begin with customer service, it is job number one.  Procurement cannot advance strategically unless they deliver efficient and effective processes that support critical customer relationships. This program is challenging, and university procurement teams need to understand the payoff. Hard dollar returns come from increasing the amount of spend under contract, and transformative returns come from involvement in complex spend. It’s a program that builds on itself,” Knight adds.

In this on demand webinar you’ll learn:

  • What essential services procurement and AP should deliver
  • How to optimize procurement roles with limited resources
  • How to measure KPIs, scorecarding, and ROI
  • What a successful procure-to-pay system implementation looks like

Click here for the webinar.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. 

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.   

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 
Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com 
312-602-2434 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
