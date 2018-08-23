JAGGAER and riskmethods Address the Relationship Between Risk and Value in Spend Management and Procurement

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heiko Schwarz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of riskmethods, and Georg Rösch, Vice President of Direct Procurement Product Management at JAGGAER, will discuss why risk is one of the most critical considerations as both a variable and a value driver in any enterprise procurement organization, on the August 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EST edition of JAGGAER’s InsideSpend webinar and podcast series. This webinar is designed to provide actionable intelligence and insights for Chief Procurement Officers, VP’s, and Directors and Managers of procurement locally and globally.



Schwarz founded riskmethods because he found a need for threat identification, impact assessment, and risk mitigation within enterprise procurement and supply chain management teams. Many of the companies that he had spoken with had undergone a risk related incident that had cost millions in damages and lost revenue. Schwarz and Rösch will address the utilization of Artificial Intelligence and data analysis of supply chain information to reduce financial risk, minimize product defects and increase supplier reliability, supported by real world case examples from several international companies.

According to Schwarz, riskmethods “provides a solution that automatically identifies threats around supply networks, both inbound and outbound.” Integrated with AI capabilities, riskmethods’ platform “supports the assessment framework to identify the impact to the individual customer organization.” By combining innovative data analysis with prescient supply chain data and information, procurement departments can understand their supply risks and begin to prepare the organization for various threat and risk scenarios that could result in supply disruptions, downtime, lost revenue, reputational damage, or fines and penalties. Rösch will discuss the importance and functionality among integrated solutions, providing deeper visibility into the health of the supply chain.

Attendees to the webinar will learn:

Why understanding and quantifying risk is the best method for placing a value on risk management within an organization.

Understanding the tools necessary to create an integration between spend solutions suite data and risk assessments.

Case histories of companies that have successfully managed risk and delivered value back to the enterprise

Tuesday, Aug 28th at 11AM ET, 45 including a 10-15 minute Q&A.

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with nearly 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company. www.JAGGAER.com

About riskmethods

riskmethods is a market leader in supply chain risk management with a mission to create reliable supply networks around the globe. Their award-winning SaaS solution helps companies of all sizes assure supply, maintain compliance and protect their revenue and reputation. To learn more about riskmethods and supply chain risk management, visit www.riskmethods.net.

