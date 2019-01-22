Log in
JAGGAER to Develop Technology to Manage World's Most Complex Industrial Bidding Scenarios

01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces a planned feature for its sourcing solution: Bid Collector, a tool designed specifically for sourcing professionals to capture and analyze bids on large market baskets.

Bid Collector is a direct response to the commercial market need for managing RFQ’s that yield supplier quotes of 50-60K or even 100,000 items. The tool enables massive events through making it simple for buyers and suppliers to upload/download/edit items and item pricing using Excel. In addition to the key changes in interactions, Bid Collector will offer some pre-built exports/reports to show top supplier bids by item.  Some key features include:

  • Capture of bidding on large market baskets with 10’s of thousands of items
  • Capture 100’s of item identifying costs and attributes per item
  • Automatic generation of best bidding reports and exports

“We are developing Bid Collector to fix multiple problems faced by many manufacturers of all types, including healthcare. Right now there is no tool available that can manage this many items. Even if it were possible, things like entering bids item by item in the UI, comparison of bids at item level, etc. is a time consuming and potentially error ridden process. The technology solves that problem, essentially taking the cap off bidding events,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

“Bid Collector is a strong example of both listening to customer needs and delivering market innovation. It is through the development of tools like this that we are able to keep pushing the upper limits of what technology can do, and make specific industry solutions available,”  says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

Bid Collector will be released in early 2019.

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.
www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro

MEDIA CONTACT:
stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com
312-602-2434

Jaggaer Logo FINAL PANTONE.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
