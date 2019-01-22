JAGGAER to Develop Technology to Manage World's Most Complex Industrial Bidding Scenarios

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces a planned feature for its sourcing solution: Bid Collector, a tool designed specifically for sourcing professionals to capture and analyze bids on large market baskets.



Bid Collector is a direct response to the commercial market need for managing RFQ’s that yield supplier quotes of 50-60K or even 100,000 items. The tool enables massive events through making it simple for buyers and suppliers to upload/download/edit items and item pricing using Excel. In addition to the key changes in interactions, Bid Collector will offer some pre-built exports/reports to show top supplier bids by item. Some key features include:

Capture of bidding on large market baskets with 10’s of thousands of items

Capture 100’s of item identifying costs and attributes per item

Automatic generation of best bidding reports and exports

“We are developing Bid Collector to fix multiple problems faced by many manufacturers of all types, including healthcare. Right now there is no tool available that can manage this many items. Even if it were possible, things like entering bids item by item in the UI, comparison of bids at item level, etc. is a time consuming and potentially error ridden process. The technology solves that problem, essentially taking the cap off bidding events,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

“Bid Collector is a strong example of both listening to customer needs and delivering market innovation. It is through the development of tools like this that we are able to keep pushing the upper limits of what technology can do, and make specific industry solutions available,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

Bid Collector will be released in early 2019.



