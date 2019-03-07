JAGGAER to Release Actionable Analytics in Phase One of Augmented Analytics Roadmap

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces the planned release of Actionable Analytics technology as part of a multi-phase roadmap toward an Augmented Analytics solution for its JAGGAER ONE spend management platform. Actionable Analytics will be released in the JAGGAER 19.1 platform update, scheduled for April 2019.



Traditional data analysis identifies issues, such as a supplier not meeting KPI’s or price variance on a product, then requires a user to find the issues in question before initiating a resolution process. Actionable Analytics, to be released on the JAGGAER ONE platform, fully integrates analytics and process flows, allowing the user to identify areas that require action, and the ability to launch that action directly. Users will be able to conduct activities including creating a supplier development plan, or an auction to consolidate product spend and eliminate price variance.

This enhancement forms the first part of multi-phase deployment, embracing additional planned technologies, including predictive analytics. These technologies will interface with the platform’s planned Smart Assistant, that will guide the user, suggest next steps and anticipate events.

“JAGGAER’s technology roadmap represents the enterprise level path to democratized AI. We anticipate that within a few short years these types of powerful analytics tools will become ubiquitous within the workplace and drive all aspects of digital powered spend management. Our technology is a strong part of the global adoption of this emerging ecosystem,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO, JAGGAER.

