Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JAGGAER to Release Actionable Analytics in Phase One of Augmented Analytics Roadmap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:01am EST

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces the planned release of Actionable Analytics technology as part of a multi-phase roadmap toward an Augmented Analytics solution for its JAGGAER ONE spend management platform. Actionable Analytics will be released in the JAGGAER 19.1 platform update, scheduled for April 2019.

Traditional data analysis identifies issues, such as a supplier not meeting KPI’s or price variance on a product, then requires a user to find the issues in question before initiating a resolution process. Actionable Analytics, to be released on the JAGGAER ONE platform, fully integrates analytics and process flows, allowing the user to identify areas that require action, and the ability to launch that action directly. Users will be able to conduct activities including creating a supplier development plan, or an auction to consolidate product spend and eliminate price variance.

This enhancement forms the first part of multi-phase deployment, embracing additional planned technologies, including predictive analytics. These technologies will interface with the platform’s planned Smart Assistant, that will guide the user, suggest next steps and anticipate events.

“JAGGAER’s technology roadmap represents the enterprise level path to democratized AI. We anticipate that within a few short years these types of powerful analytics tools will become ubiquitous within the workplace and drive all aspects of digital powered spend management. Our technology is a strong part of the global adoption of this emerging ecosystem,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO, JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.
www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro

MEDIA CONTACT:
stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com
312-602-2434

Jaggaer Logo FINAL PANTONE.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aAGEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aAVIVA : Shares Fall on Gloomy 2019 Outlook -- Update
DJ
06:15aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 'Balance for Better' sessions held to celebrate International Women's Day
AQ
06:15aP I A C A : PIA, steel mills among 48 entities set to be privatised
AQ
06:15aJS BANK : becomes Pakistan's first Green Climate Fund accredited institution
AQ
06:15aPAKISTAN CABLES : achieves KEMA gold certification for low smoke zero halogen power cables
AQ
06:14aMARI PETROLEUMXDXB : 'Govt plans to privatise at least 8 entities by year end'
AQ
06:14aSHELL PAKISTAN : reports loss of Rs1.10b in 2018
AQ
06:14aPLATINUM EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aMARI PETROLEUMXDXB : Russian, Chinese companies showing interest in PSM, NA panel told
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.