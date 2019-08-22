Log in
JAGGAER to Showcase JAGGAER ONE Unified Platform for Public Sector Spend Management at 2019 NIGP Annual Forum

08/22/2019 | 06:01am EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company will be conducting an in-depth review of features, applications and documented success of its JAGGAER ONE spend management platform, specifically for public sector procurement professionals, at the annual NIGP Forum 2019. JAGGAER will be demonstrating its technology at booth 839 during the event, August 25-28 in Austin, Texas. 

The National Institute for Government Purchasing (NIGP), established in 1944, has 3,000+ member agencies providing NIGP benefits for over 15,000 government procurement professionals. The annual forum is the largest educational conference exclusively for public procurement in North America where peers share ideas, engage and inspire one another, develop strong connections and gain a better understanding of how to tackle challenges they face along the way. 

JAGGAER provides procurement solutions to over 100 public sector organizations internationally, collectively managing over $8 billion in public spending annually and has delivered nearly $4 billion in total savings. Public sector agencies are presented with a unique set of challenges, which typically translates into doing more with less. JAGGAER’s solutions were developed with over two decades of serving government organizations and public entities to create efficiencies and drive critical cost savings for public scenarios.

“JAGGAER ONE provides public sector procurement professionals with a proven toolset to increase efficiencies in procuring goods and services, sourcing, managing the best possible suppliers, and achieving the best pricing possible with managed contracts. The solutions help agencies improve user adoption and manage budgets across dozens of departments allowing a benefit from economies of scale to drive purchasing power by facilitating dialogue and building relationships across constituents. We are proud to have the opportunity to showcase our powerful suite at this important event,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

More information on JAGGAER’s Public Sector solutions can be found here.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. 
For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.   

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 
Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com 
312-602-2434 

Primary Logo


