JAGGAER to Showcase Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Success with Enterprise Reagent Chemical Management Solution at 2019 NAEP Annual Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company will be conducting an in-depth review of features, applications and documented success with its industry leading chemical inventory management solution, Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM), in tandem with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), at the 2019 National Association of Educational Procurement ( NAEP ) annual conference. Within the initial months of operation, RPI is seeing savings of 20-25% on their annual chemical spend.



The session, “ The Chemical Management Solution at RPI is scheduled for Tuesday April 9 th , 3:30-4:30 PM .

“Through our review we recognized that managing the inventory of chemicals and the associated safety database manually on spreadsheets was cumbersome and inefficient. Now that we have conducted a digital transformation, all the information necessary for a researcher to place an order is readily available. The implementation of the system was so successful because it was designed from the ground up to simplify inventory acquisition and management, enabling our researchers to focus on their work,” said Ron Moraski, Director of Procurement Services, RPI.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, America’s first technological research university, successfully launched the first comprehensive chemical inventory management system within the United States higher education space, utilizing JAGGAER’s ERM. JAGGAER’s ERM solution manages the complete chemical life cycle, from sourcing to receipt, tracking and disposal and is in use by 9 of top 15 and 12 of top 25 global life sciences organizations. The solution provides Rensselaer with the ability to track all chemicals on site and properly manage access, meeting compliance and safety requirements. In addition, Integrating JAGGAER’s ERM system provides users with up-to-date Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and detailed material hazard profiles for reporting.

JAGGAER representatives will also review ERM’s latest release updates, bringing its material management and health and safety capabilities into a new user interface and architecture, with enhanced capabilities.

JAGGAER is also sponsoring: How Strategic Sourcing Supports the Growth of Teaching, Research and Public Service at the University of California, 11 AM – 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 8, at the NAEP conference. This presentation explores how the UC system uses Strategic Sourcing to bring together staff, students, faculty, alumni, and suppliers to create new programs that directly support the University of California's Mission of teaching research and public service.

More information on JAGGAER’s Higher Education solutions can be found here.

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER ONE offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

www.JAGGAER.com