Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JANUARY 31, 2019 DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Snap, Inc. on Behalf of March 2, 2017 – August 10, 2017 Stock Purchasers – SNAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 09:32pm EST

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Snap’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 31, 2019, seek to be designated as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

Snap investors who suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 as a result of their Class Period stock purchases are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) prior to January 31, 2019 at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/snap-inc/, for additional information about this action and/or to learn how to participate in the action.

On or around March 2, 2017, Snap commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 200 million shares of stock to investors at $17.00 per share.  Following the IPO, shares of Snap’s stock increased in value to over $29.00 per share.  However, beginning in May 2017, the Company slowly disclosed to investors, among other things, disappointing financial and operational metrics, including disappointing user growth at the Company’s Snapchat messaging platform.  Following these disclosures, shares of the Company’s stock significantly declined in value, causing financial harm to the Company’s investors.

The class action complaint alleges that Snap made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period concerning: (i) the impact of competition from Instagram, a Facebook subsidiary, on Snap’s core business, including Snap’s Daily Active Users (“DAU”); (ii) the existence and substance of a lawsuit challenging the metrics by which investors and advertisers valued Snap’s platform, and internal control deficiencies at Snap; and (iii) Snap’s misrepresentations concerning its now admitted use of “growth hacking,” a technique use to artificially inflate DAU numbers.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Snap’s shares at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered financial damages as a result of defendants’ actions.

Snap investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC prior to January 31, 2019 for additional information about this action and/or to discuss their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/25WAL MART STORES : This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talent
PU
01/25UPDATE1 : Nissan, Renault heads pledge to cooperate in managing alliance
AQ
01/25Tencent shares jump 3 percent after Chinese regulators approve new games
RE
01/25FORD MOTOR : Salute To Dealers Awards Recognize Tradition Of Giving Back to Communities
PU
01/25CHANGFENG ENERGY : Announces Provincial Approval for the Meishan Integrated District Energy Distribution Project
AQ
01/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring spark back to an Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry in decline
AQ
01/25RAKUTEN : taps Viavi to test Japan's 4th mobile network
AQ
01/25CHINA TELECOM : Mislatel faces having third telco status revoked
AQ
01/25SERIE A : Milan Vs Napoli, Lazio Vs Juve, Others Live On DStv, GOtv
AQ
01/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EAT'N'GO Makes London Stock Exchange List of Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.