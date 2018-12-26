Log in
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/26/2018 | 06:06pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ATUS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Altice’s initial public offering in June, 2017, are encouraged to contact the firm before January 18, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Altice’s Offering Documents outlined “The Altice Way”, the Company’s growth model developed in Europe, falsely touting the model’s ability to succeed in an extremely competitive business landscape. The Company was facing extreme competitive pressure, impacting market share and both revenue and profits. Altice specifically demonstrated poor management and regulatory compliance throughout multiple European markets. All of these factors contributed to an inability to replicate “The Altice Way” in the United States. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Altice, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
