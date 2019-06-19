JASK : Appoints Iain Chidgey as International VP and General Manager to Spearhead Company's European and Asia Pacific Expansion

JASK,
the provider of the industry’s first cloud-native SIEM platform, today
announced the appointment of Iain Chidgey as international vice
president and general manager. As JASK’s first dedicated leader in the
EMEA and APJ regions, Chidgey is responsible for accelerating company
growth globally, including expanding its channel presence.
Chidgey joins JASK from Delphix, where he was the company’s first
international executive and helped customers solve their data friction
challenges. Prior to Delphix, Chidgey served as VP and general manager,
EMEA at ArcSight where he was instrumental in establishing the SIEM
market globally and worked closely with JASK CEO Greg Martin. Earlier in
his career, Chidgey successfully launched and rapidly grew the
international business for Portal Software.
“JASK is the perfect opportunity for me to bring my experience to bear
in establishing and building global businesses for emerging companies,”
said Iain Chidgey. “Companies now are faced with the challenge of the
proliferation of data both on-premises and in the cloud and keeping it
secure. This is the problem that JASK precisely solves so when the
opportunity arose to help lead the next phase of the company’s growth
and disrupt the SIEM market, I enthusiastically grabbed it.”
The JASK ASOC platform is a modern, cloud-native SIEM that analyzes
cloud environments in addition to on-premises networks, endpoints and
logs in a single platform. Built using a micro-services architecture,
JASK taps into the elastic capabilities of the cloud to support
auto-scaling event ingestion and access to limitless processing power,
which allows its Adaptive Signal Clustering (ASC) engine to ensure that
all events are analyzed without discrimination. The flexible platform
enables JASK to provide unlimited data ingestion and processing without
a cost penalty to customers.
“Iain brings a unique combination of knowledge of the security issues
that CIOs and CISOs grapple with when moving applications and data to
the cloud along with how to successfully build a business in EMEA and
APJ,” said Greg Martin, JASK CEO and co-founder. “He fundamentally
shares our view that if an organization is modern by being cloud-first,
its security team needs to be modern in running its security operations
center. It’s terrific to be working with Iain once again.”
In growing JASK’s international business, Chidgey will build on the
market presence already established through its existing channel partner
relationships and expand on the company’s go-to-market strategy.
About JASK
JASK is modernizing security operations by
delivering an advanced SIEM platform that provides better visibility,
better automation and a better architecture. Built on cloud-native
technologies, the JASK ASOC platform streamlines security analyst
workflows by automating many of the repetitive tasks that restrict
productivity, freeing them for higher-value roles like threat hunting
and vulnerability management, while addressing the escalating talent
shortage. www.jask.com
