JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Audited Financial Results 31.03.2020

NOTES 1 The above Standalone financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meeting held on June 25, 2020.

2 The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rupee 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (50%) for the financial year 2019-20. The Company has declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- (500%) for the financial year 2019-20 as declared by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on February 20, 2020.

3 Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 116 "Leases" became effective from April 1, 2019 and the Company has adopted the same using modified retrospective transition method where at the date of initial application, the lease liability is measured at the present value of remaining lease payments and right of use asset has been recognised at an amount equal to the lease liability. In the Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, Compensation Rent expenses has changed to depreciation cost for the right of use assets and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability. The effect of adoption of Ind AS 116 on the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 is not material. To this extent, performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 is not comparable with previous period results.

4 Exceptional item relates to payment of one time compensation ordered by the Supreme Court vide judgement dated 1-4-2020 in appeal filed by the Company against order dated 8-1-2016 passed by the National Green Tribunal. The Supreme Court has, inter alia, set aside the closure of API unit and ordered payment of this compensation on the basis of precautionary principle.

5 The Company has assessed the situation of uncertainty prevailing in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and related disruption it has caused across the globe to movement of the people and transportation of goods. Since the Company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products which is categorized as"essential goods",there is no significant adverse impact on the movement of materials and goods. The Company has considered internal and external information while finalizing various estimates and recoverability of assets in relation to its Standalone financial statement up to the date of approval of the Standalone financial statements by the Board of Directors. Management will continue to closely monitor the situation and changes to future economic conditions which may be caused due to COVID 19.