|
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Audited Financial Results 31.03.2020
06/25/2020 | 11:04am EDT
|
Regd. Office : Neelam Centre, 'B' Wing, 4thFloor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030.
Corporate Office: Cnergy IT Park, Unit A2, 3rdFloor, Unit A, 8thFloor, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-400 025.
Phone: 022-2439 5200 / 2439 5500 Fax : 022 - 2431 5331/ 24131 5334
CIN : L24390MH1976PLC019380 Website:www.jbcpl.comE-mail : secretarial@jbcpl.com
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2020
(Rs. in lakhs)
|
SI.No.
|
PART I - Particulars
|
Quarter ended
|
Year ended
|
31-03-2020
|
31-12-2019
|
31-03-2019
|
31-03-2020
|
31-03-2019
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
1 2
34
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
|
Revenue from OperationsOther Income
Total Income ( 1+2) Expenses
-
a. Cost of materials consumed
-
b. Purchases of stock-in-trade
-
c. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade
Total Expenses (4)
Profit before Exceptional item and Tax (3-4)
Exceptional item (Refer note no. 4)
Profit before Tax (5-6)
Tax expenses
Net Profit after Tax for the period (7-8)
Other Comprehensive Income (net of Tax)
Total Comprehensive Income after Tax (9+10)
Earning per share (not annualised)
|
41,686.52 287.6341,974.15
12,046.50
2,767.85
(1,047.02)
7,989.53
40.43
1,669.23
10,815.6034,282.12 7,692.031,000.006,692.031,605.465,086.57(240.79)4,845.78
6.39 6.39
|
38,495.45 1,602.1940,097.64
9,926.20
2,818.88
116.46
7,355.40
85.28
1,654.59
9,870.2031,827.01 8,270.63 - 8,270.632,053.376,217.26
(7.63)6,209.63
7.75 7.75
|
37,914.77 1,528.8539,443.62
11,774.30
2,702.54
98.18
6,758.24
130.82
1,140.81
10,589.3133,194.20 6,249.42 - 6,249.422,031.914,217.51214.664,432.17
5.13 5.13
|
1,64,074.44 4,934.271,69,008.71
45,210.43
11,450.09
252.83
29,378.09
293.51
6,509.05
40,958.541,34,052.54 34,956.171,000.0033,956.177,141.7726,814.40
(506.42)26,307.98
33.70 33.70
|
1,50,118.70 4,022.501,54,141.20
45,375.37
10,426.13
(2,165.74)
25,797.86
456.55
5,482.49
41,841.011,27,213.67 26,927.53 - 26,927.538,721.6118,205.9229.2518,235.17
22.15 22.15
|
NOTES
-
1 The above Standalone financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meeting held on June 25, 2020.
-
2 The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rupee 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (50%) for the financial year 2019-20. The Company has declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- (500%) for the financial year 2019-20 as declared by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on February 20, 2020.
-
3 Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) - 116 "Leases" became effective from April 1, 2019 and the Company has adopted the same using modified retrospective transition method where at the date of initial application, the lease liability is measured at the present value of remaining lease payments and right of use asset has been recognised at an amount equal to the lease liability. In the Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, Compensation Rent expenses has changed to depreciation cost for the right of use assets and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability. The effect of adoption of Ind AS 116 on the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 is not material. To this extent, performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 is not comparable with previous period results.
-
4 Exceptional item relates to payment of one time compensation ordered by the Supreme Court vide judgement dated 1-4-2020 in appeal filed by the Company against order dated 8-1-2016 passed by the National Green Tribunal. The Supreme Court has, inter alia, set aside the closure of API unit and ordered payment of this compensation on the basis of precautionary principle.
-
5 The Company has assessed the situation of uncertainty prevailing in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and related disruption it has caused across the globe to movement of the people and transportation of goods. Since the Company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products which is categorized as"essential goods",there is no significant adverse impact on the movement of materials and goods. The Company has considered internal and external information while finalizing various estimates and recoverability of assets in relation to its Standalone financial statement up to the date of approval of the Standalone financial statements by the Board of Directors. Management will continue to closely monitor the situation and changes to future economic conditions which may be caused due to COVID 19.
|
-
6 Consequent to current pandemic, the Company has experienced slowdown in the sales of products in acute segment due to the closure of clinics and use of hospitals largely for COVID-19 patients. This could also impact performance of the new product launches.
-
7 The Company has exercised the option of lower tax rate of 25.168% (inclusive of surcharge and cess) permitted under Section 115BAA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 as introduced by the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. Accordingly Provision for Income tax and deferred tax liabilities for current year are measured as per the appropriate rates prescribed in in the aforesaid section.
-
8 The Company has one reportable segment viz. Pharmaceuticals.
-
9 Figures pertaining to last quarter are balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year and published and reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20.
-
10 The figures for the previous period(s) have been re-grouped/restated, wherever necessary.
-
11STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS AT MARCH 31, 2020.
(Rs. in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
As at March 31, 2020
|
As at March 31, 2019
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
ASSETS
|
(I)
|
Non-current assets
-
(a) Property, Plant and Equipment
-
(b) Capital work-in-progress
-
(c) Other Intangible assets
-
(d) Financial Assets
-
(i) Investments
-
(ii) Loans
-
(iii) Others
-
(e) Other non-current assets
|
56,533.49 1,616.69 1,787.22 20,242.13 28.10 13.23 353.58
|
54,254.09 1,508.99 957.01 22,884.24 358.86 15.82 514.99
|
TOTAL non current assets
|
80,574.44
|
80,494.00
|
(II)
|
Current assets
|
23,203.82
33,381.26
34,423.91
962.27
194.02
401.88
721.07
1,391.19
5,847.54
|
20,810.42
36,064.99
29,985.20
1,936.77
140.03
70.95
1,678.31
666.22
7,459.44
|
TOTAL current assets
|
1,00,526.96
|
98,812.33
|
Total Assets
|
1,81,101.40
|
1,79,306.33
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Equity
-
(a) Equity Share capital
-
(b) Other Equity
|
1,545.64 1,42,983.44
|
1,604.73 1,46,851.50
|
Total Equity
|
1,44,529.08
|
1,48,456.23
|
(I)
|
LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities
-
(a) Provisions
-
(b) Deferred tax liabilities (Net)
-
(c) Other non-current financial liabilities
-
(d) Other non-current liabilities
|
738.68 5,884.58 109.37 596.84
|
572.89 7,115.12 - 220.29
|
TOTAL non current Liabilities
|
7,329.47
|
7,908.30
|
(II)
|
Current liabilities
-
(a) Financial Liabilities
-
(b) Other current liabilities
-
(c) Provisions
-
(d) Current Tax Liabilities (Net)
|
3,203.61
945.29
10,189.73
11,152.61
2,676.68
472.88
602.05
|
2,579.77
787.01
10,345.72
6,983.33
1,721.52
134.09
390.36
|
TOTAL Current Liabilities
|
29,242.85
|
22,941.80
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
1,81,101.40
|
1,79,306.33
12
STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(Rs. in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
2019-20
|
2018-19
|
A. Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
Net Profit before Tax
|
33,956.17
|
26,927.53
|
Adjustment For
|
Depreciation
|
6,509.05
|
5,482.49
|
Foreign Exchange Fluctuation (Net)
|
97.10
|
569.43
|
Interest Expense
|
259.46
|
423.89
|
(Profit)/ Loss on Sale/Discard of Assets (Net)
|
(166.24)
|
(232.84)
|
Profit on sale of Investment designated as FVTPL
|
(2,501.30)
|
(1,545.93)
|
Net (Gain) / Loss arising from Financial instruments -
|
designated as FVTPL
|
(1,298.40)
|
(1,771.53)
|
Interest Income
|
(138.53)
|
(136.46)
|
Dividend Income
|
(148.04)
|
(88.36)
|
Government Grant
|
(91.14)
|
(68.65)
|
Re-measurement of the defined benefit plan
|
(676.74)
|
44.96
|
Excess provision written back
|
(416.48)
|
(7.57)
|
Provision for Doubtful debts written back
|
-
|
(18.92)
|
Provision for Doubtful debts/ Bad debts
|
90.52
|
36.36
|
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
|
35,475.43
|
29,614.40
|
Adjustment For
|
Trade Receivables
|
(4,392.01)
|
(565.81)
|
Other Receivables
|
2,500.56
|
1,877.49
|
Inventories
|
(2,393.41)
|
(3,228.98)
|
Trade Payable
|
(162.73)
|
(2,444.44)
|
Other Payables & Provisions
|
4,844.59
|
117.75
|
Cash Generated From Operations
|
35,872.43
|
25,370.41
|
Direct Taxes Paid (net)
|
(8,715.26)
|
(6,107.53)
|
Net Cash from Operating Activities
|
27,157.17
|
19,262.88
|
B. Cash Flow from Investing Activities
|
Purchase of Fixed Assets
|
(7,172.87)
|
(4,827.05)
|
Sale of Fixed Assets
|
234.22
|
714.28
|
Purchase of Investment
|
(38,267.56)
|
(42,522.84)
|
Sale of Investment
|
47,393.12
|
43,560.13
|
(Increase)/Decrease in other bank balances
|
(53.99)
|
58.01
|
Interest Received
|
136.97
|
136.40
|
Dividend Received
|
148.04
|
88.36
|
Net Cash used in Investing Activities
|
2,417.93
|
(2,792.71)
|
C. Cash Flow from Financing Activities
|
Buy back of shares including premium
|
(16,081.90)
|
(13,102.79)
|
Proceeds/(Repayment) from/of Short Term Borrowing (Net)
|
631.40
|
(5.00)
|
Interest Paid
|
(186.49)
|
(378.29)
|
Dividend Paid (Including Dividend Distribution Tax)
|
(14,100.31)
|
(2,079.45)
|
Lease Rent payment
|
(811.09)
|
-
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(30,548.39)
|
(15,565.53)
|
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(973.29)
|
904.64
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents as at 01.04.19*
|
1,611.25
|
708.92
|
Exchange difference on restatement of foreign currency
|
cash and cash equivalent
|
(1.29)
|
(2.31)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents as at 31.03.20*
|
636.67
|
1,611.25
|
(973.29)
|
904.64
*Cash and Cash Equivalents comprises the following
|
As at
|
As at
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Particulars
|
2020
|
2019
|
Balances with banks
|
924.21
|
607.63
|
Remittance in Transit
|
9.95
|
-
|
Cash on hand
|
22.40
|
19.54
|
Post Office Saving Account
|
-
|
0.60
|
Fixed Deposits with maturity of less than 3 months
|
5.71
|
1,309.00
|
962.27
|
1,936.77
|
Less : Bank Overdraft
|
325.60
|
325.52
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
636.67
|
1,611.25
Note: The Cash Flow Statement is prepared using the " Indirect method" set out in Ind AS 7 - " Statement of Cash Flows".
For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Whole time Director (Marketing)
Place : Mumbai
Date : 25/06/2020
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2020
(Rs. in lakhs)SI.No.
PART I - Particulars
1 234
Revenue from OperationsOther Income
Total Income (1+2) Expenses
-
a. Cost of materials consumed
-
b. Purchases of stock-in-trade
-
c. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade
Total Expenses (4)
5
Profit before Exceptional item and Tax (3-4)
6
Exceptional item (Refer note no. 4)
7
Profit before Tax (5-6)
8
Tax expenses
9
Net Profit after Tax for the period (7-8)
10
Other Comprehensive Income ( net of Tax)
11
12
Total Comprehensive Income after Tax (9+10)Net Profit after Tax for the period attributable to:- owners of the company - non controlling interest
13
Other comprehensive income for the period attributable to :
- owners of the company - non controlling interest
14
Total Comprehensive Income after Tax attributable to:- owners of the company - non controlling interest
15
Earning per share (not annualised)
NOTES
-
1 The above Consolidated financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meeting held on June 25, 2020.
-
2 The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rupee 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (50%) for the financial year 2019-20. The Company has declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- (500%) for the financial year 2019-20 as declared by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on February 20, 2020.
|
|